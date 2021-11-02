Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Mohammad Rizwan, wins the man of the match award for his gun blazing effort with the blade. He says that at the start it was difficult to play as the pitch was tricky. Mentions that Namibia bowled really well first but he took the match deep to get runs and put up a good total. Tells that the plan was to get runs in the back end and it worked well. Adds that their team has been performing well and each and every player is contributing and have all their boxes ticked.
Earlier on in the innings, after opting to bat, Pakistan batters started slowly, as they were not familiar with the conditions. But the batters grew slowly into the innings and smacked around 190-runs on the scoreboard. Later, Namibia started off really well, but they kept losing wickets regularly and could not take the game deep. Pakistan passed the hurdle with ease in the end.
For Pakistan, the positive with the ball was Hasan Ali who did find some form. However, Shaheen and Shadab did not have the best days. Overall though, Pakistan will be pleased with how they fared in this game. Also, with this win Pakistan have qualified to the semi-finals from Group 2.
Yet another win for Pakistan! This was never in doubt to be honest after they smashed something close to 190. Namibia though can still be proud of their effort with the bat, especially after their performance against Afghanistan. They came out and looked to play with good intent, there were some good innings from Williams, Braad and Wiese. They though would have loved for one of them to go and make it big but that was not the case.
19.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. David Wiese looks to pull but misess again. PAKISTAN WIN BY 45 RUNS!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, David Wiese looks to pull but misses.
19.4 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Short of a length, on middle. David Wiese swivels and pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary. Shaheen Afridi has overstepped and has to reload again. Free Hit coming up...
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That sounded sweet! Good-length ball, outside off. David Wiese tonks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. That's a massive blow!
19.2 overs (2 Runs) A yorker, on off. David Wiese lifts it towards long on. The fielder charges ahead to take the catch but the ball falls just short of him. Two taken!
19.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Nicol Loftie-Eaton slices it over point for a single.
Shaheen Afridi (3-0-20-0) is back into the attack to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on leg. Nicol Loftie-Eaton knocks it in front of long off for one.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, steered to deep point. Nicol Loftie-Eaton rushes back for the second run and gets it comfortably at the end.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On leg, David Wiese looks to whip it away but misses. He gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to point and the batters take a leg bye.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, outside off. David Wiese pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, David Wiese looks to pull but fails to connect.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Fuller in length, on middle. David Wiese stands tall and smokes it straight down the ground for a biggie.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Hasan Ali ends his 4-over spell with a wicket to his name. Length and outside off. Nicol Loftie-Eaton comes across a long way and looks to scoop it over the keeper's head but misses.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Full toss, around middle and leg. Nicol Loftie-Eaton makes room and pushes it through point. The batters come back for the second run. Good running between the wickets.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Full and outside off. Wiese reaches out and throws his bat at it. The ball takes the outer half and flies towards backward point. It lands safely. The batters cross for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Nicol Loftie-Eaton guides it down to third man for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Full length and on off. Nicol Loftie-Eaton plays it back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off. Wiese looks to chase it. The ball takes the inside edge, scoots past the stumps and goes towards square leg. They take one.
A mandatory concussion check as Nicol Loftie-Eaton has been hit on the helmet. The physios come out. He seems okay and we are set to resume. Hasan Ali (3-0-17-1) to bowl out.
16.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! OUCH! That must've hurt. Rauf bangs in a short ball, on off. Wiese stays inside the crease and looks to pull it away but misses. He gets hit on the helmet. The ball rolls out and the batters cross for a single. Haris Rauf straightaway turns to the batter to apologise and has a check on him.
Nicol Loftie-Eaton is the new batter in.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Half of the Namibia side has been sent back now. Rauf serves an off-pace delivery, full and on off. Smit gets under it and skies it high in the air. The ball goes towards mid-wicket. Fakhar Zaman is stationed there and he takes a good catch. The skipper won't drop these. Rauf gets himseld on the wicket's column.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Rauf bangs a short delivery, outside off. Smit looks to chase it but misses.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Wiese hangs back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Full length and on middle. Wiese throws his bat at it. The ball takes the outside edge and flies towards deep point. The batters take two comfortably.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Wiese comes down the track and looks to chase it but misses.
Haris Rauf (2-0-11-0) to operate now.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle and leg. Smit looks to pull it away, but the ball takes the outside edge and falls on the off side. 6 runs off it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. David Wiese looks to push it to the off side. The ball goes to the leg side off the inner half. They take one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. David Wiese cuts it to point. Shadab Khan makes a good stop.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Low full toss, around middle and off. David Wiese lifts it over mid off and bags a boundary.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Wiese works it back to the bowler off the inner half. Shaheen Afridi collects the ball and dummies a throw at the striker's end. The players share a smile.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Smit lifts it over covers and gets to the other end.
