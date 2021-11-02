Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) EDGY! JJ Smit gets off the mark in a streaky manner. A length ball, on off. Smit looks to push it to the off side. The ball though takes the inside edge and runs fine. The batters cross for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on off. David Wiese comes forward and works it to long on for a single. This also brings up 100 runs for Namibia.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot! Wiese gets into the attack now. Back of a length, just outside off. Wiese rides on the bounce and crunches it through backward point for a boundary.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and on off. David Wiese pulls it to deep square leg for a brace.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off. David Wiese pushes it to cover.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A full-length ball, around middle and leg. David Wiese gets an inside edge onto the pads. Ali appeals for the lbw but the umpire is unmoved.
JJ Smit is the new batsman in. Also, Hasan Ali (2-0-9-1) is back on.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A good knock by Williams comes to an end. Shadab Khan ends his spell of 4 with a wicket on the last delivery. Full and just outside off. Williams gets low and lifts it towards long off, hoping to clear the fence, but he does not connect well enough. Hasan Ali comes forward and takes a good catch.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Well played by Williams. Namibia need more of these. Short and outside off. Williams stays back and lifts it over backward point. The ball races away to the fence.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Tossed up, full and on off. Williams sweeps it towards fine leg. The batters cross for a single. There is an overthrow and the batters sneak another single. Good running.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Wiese comes forward and taps it to cover for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Wiese drives it to square on the off side.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple to start the over! Full and on middle. Wiese clips it past mid on for two runs.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Wiese pushes it to cover and gets off the mark with a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Wiese blocks it out.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads. Wiese looks to flick it away but misses. The ball rolls on to the leg side.
David Wiese walks out to bat.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Imad Wasim gets his first wicket of the game. Gerhard Erasmus was on the attack, since the word go but this time he perishes. Floated, full and around off. Gerhard Erasmus hits it uppishly towards cover. Shadab Khan keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a dolly. Namibia are three wickets down now. They would hope they don't lose wickets in cluster now.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Williams pushes it to cover for a single.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMACKED! Gerhard Erasmus looks to be in good touch now. Floated and around off. Williams comes down the track and lifts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, outside off. Craig Williams slices it towards sweeper cover for a single.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumpped! Namibia are putting their foot on the accelerator now! Short and on off, Craig Williams charges down the track and smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Gerhard Erasmus gets a life line here. Full and outside off. Gerhard Erasmus dances down the track and lifts it towards long on. Shaheen Afridi settles under it but drops it in the end. The batters get a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Flatter and outside off. Erasmus looks to chase it but misses.
11.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Gerhard Erasmus survives. Flatter and short, outside off. Erasmus looks to cut it away but misses. He ends up losing his foot work. Mohammad Rizwan was quick to whip the bails off. Rizwan appeals and the umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. UltraEdge shows no bat involved, as the third umpire checks for a caught behind. Erasmus had his back leg planted inside the crease.
A stumping appeal has been sent upstairs. The third umpire first checks for a caught behind. UltraEdge shows no bat. Now, he checks for stumping. Gerhard Erasmus has his feet grounded. NOT OUT!
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full, around off. Williams punches it through covers for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Short of a length, outside off. Craig Williams cuts it to deep point for one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) What an over this is turning out to be! Five dots on the trot! Another slower ball, outside off. Craig Williams is way early into his shot. The ball whobbles away past the outside edge.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery, on a good length, outside off. Craig Williams looks to poke. He gets an inside edge and chops it back onto his boots.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Short of a length, outside off. Craig Williams makes room and looks to punch. Gets beaten this time!
10.2 overs (0 Run) Short once again, outside off. Craig Williams lets it go.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Craig Williams makes room and tries to cut but misses.
