Pakistan vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end! So a really good comeback from David Wiese after going for a boundary on the first ball! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Rizwan slaps it through covers for just the single.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Two now! On middle, Rizwan works it with soft hands through mid-wicket. Takes two.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Zaman strokes it to mid off for one. He is off the mark.
Fakhar Zaman walks out at number 3.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Finally a wicket for David Wiese, finally luck goes their way. This is short and on middle, a slower one. Azam heaves but it goes more off the toe-end and he holes out to Jan Frylinck at deep mid-wicket. A good innings from Azam but he would have loved to continue. Can Namibia build on this?
14.1 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! It is all falling apart now for Namibia! This is outside off, Azam swings, this one flies off the outside edge towards third man. The fielder runs to his left and lets it through.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Jan Frylinck goes full and on middle, it is yet another slower one. Azam looks to go downtown but is done in by the lack of pace. It goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Another excellent slower one! Rizwan is once again way too early in the pull, it goes off the toe-end towards point for one.
Is that a run out? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays roll in to show the batter was well inside the crease. The final decision is not out.
13.4 overs (3 Runs) NOT OUT! Really good running in the end! Brilliant from Rizwan too. What a dive that was. On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket. They take one and go for the second. The fielder in the deep, hits the stumps at the bowler's end. Half an appeal. The umpire waits as it deflects away from the fielder backing up. Rizwan gets back onto his feet and takes another run. Now time for the replays as it is referred and they show that the full stretch dive by Rizwan saves him.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Whacked but only for one! Shorter and angled into the body, Rizwan times the pull beauitfully but towards deep square leg for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Safe again! On middle, Azam is early into the flick. This goes off the leading edge but in the vacant mid off region for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A good short ball, slower one, Rizwan is slightly early in the pull, it goes more off the underedge on the leg side. A single taken.
Jan Frylinck is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Two and the ton is up for Pakistan! Outstanding from the two openers. Started off slowly but now are taking the attack to the bowlers. Lovely placement again. On middle, this is worked wide of long on for two.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Really good running! Rizwan shuffles across and looks to sweep this one bowled outside off. He misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the off side. They scamper through for one. The keeper gets to the ball and has a shy but hits Rizwan. Leg bye signaled.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Does not find the gap! Skips down the track again and makes room this time, slaps it hard but to covers.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lovely use of the feet! Excellent shot! Uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and tonks it over the long on fence for a biggie. Rizwan is in top gear now.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Mistimed but safe! On off, Azam looks to go inside out but it goes more off the outer half towards wide mid off for one.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played for two! Azam skips down the track, makes it into a full toss and works it between deep mid-wicket and long on for two.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length ball, slanting in on leg, Mohammad Rizwan swings across the line but misses. He gets hit on the thigh pad and the ball races away to the fine leg fence. Ruben Trumpelmann appeals for an lbw but the umpire says no. Given runs off the bat as well!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Azam knocks this down to long on for one.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Babar Azam uses his feet and lifts it over exra cover for a boundary.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY! Back of a length, on middle. Babar Azam clips it off the back foot towards deep square leg for a brace. He brings up his fifty. Just a gentle raise of bat from him. This is his 24th T20I half century.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on middle. Mohammad Rizwan fails to get his bat on it. The ball drops on the leg side off his forearms and the batters take a leg bye.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Mohammad Rizwan getting into the act now! Length ball, on middle. Mohammad Rizwan advances down the track and pummels it over long on. The ball falls just over the long on fielder. Ruben Trumpelmann could not believe that. A maximum.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Babar Azam showing his class! Short of a length, on off. Babar Azam moves on the leg side and simply punches it off the back foot through covers. The fielder from deep point runs to his right but the ball wins the race. A boundary.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Mohammad Rizwan clips it to deep mid-wicket. He wanted the second run but was sent back by Babar Azam.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Babar Azam works it to deep square leg for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off, dabbed to point for a run.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Fine leg was up and Ben Shikongo bowls it on a length, on leg. Mohammad Rizwan swivels and pulls it past short fine leg for a boundary. Easy pickings!
10.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Babar Azam swats it to long on for one.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Pakistan are 119/1. The live updates of Pakistan vs Namibia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Pakistan vs Namibia, Pakistan vs Namibia live score, Pakistan vs Namibia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.