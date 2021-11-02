Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around leg. Baard kneels and reverse sweeps it to point. A great start by Wasim just a single run off it.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Baard plays it back to the bowler.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. The ball spins away. Williams plays it late to short third man for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Floated, full and off. Williams stays back and punches it to cover.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot now. Flatter and short, outside off. Williams cuts it hard to cover.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Williams stays back and pushes it to cover.
Imad Wasim is introduced into the attack.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A quick run to end! On off, Williams pushes it towards mid off and gets to the other end.
Craig Williams seems to be in some pain. The physios are out now. He is getting magic spray on his left hand. He is okay now and we are set to resume.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nasty delivery and a fortunate boundary! A short one, on the body, Williams looks to pull but it hits the glove and goes down to the fine leg fence.
3.4 overs (0 Run) This one stays low! Shorter and outside off, Williams looks to pull but misses.
3.3 overs (3 Runs) Nicely timed stroke! Fuller and on off, Baard strokes it past mid off. Three taken.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Another lovely delivery! Length and outside off, this lands and comes back in. Once again goes past the inside edge as Baard looks to put bat on ball.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, Baard times it wonderfully but finds point.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller this time and on off, Baard strokes it to mid off for one.
2.5 overs (0 Run) The effort delivery from Shaheen! Fuller and angling away from off, that has flown through. Beats the outside edge of Braad as he tries to drive.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Length and on off, Baard hits it on the up, it goes through cover-point for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A good sharp bumper and on the body, ducked under.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) Shaheen looks to bowl the yorker but ends up serving a full toss, it is clipped through mid-wicket for two.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Baard works it to mid-wicket.
1.6 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! A really good first over from Hasan Ali! Lands this on a length and outside off, this one jags back in sharply. Cuts the batter into half, it goes between bat and body and over the stumps. Hasan Ali appeals but turned down.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A good short one, outside off, Williams lets it go to the keeper.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Williams guides it to point.
Craig Williams walks out to bat at No.3.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is the start Hasan Ali would have wanted. He has not been at his best but this wicket would make him feel really good. He goes fuller, this one shapes back in from off. Michael looks to flick but misses and the stumps are shattered. Early wicket for Pakistan.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked towards deep square leg for one.
1.1 overs (0 Run) The batter seemed late on that one! Fuller and outside off, shapes away. Baard looks to jam it out but is late on the shot.
Hasan Ali to bowl from the opposite end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Michael Van Lingen gets off the mark with a boundary. Namibia are off to a posive start. A length ball, on the pads. Michael Van Lingen flicks it through mid-wicket. The ball goes through the gap and into the fence. This was all about timing the shot. 7 runs off the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) A single now! Full and on off. Baard works it to mid-wicket for a run. Michael Van Lingen to face the final ball of the over.
0.4 over (0 Run) Third dot of the over! A length ball, on off. Baard tucks it to mid-wicket with an angled blade.
0.3 over (2 Runs) A couple now! Stephan Baard and Namibia are off the mark. Full and on the pads. Baard flicks it to mid-wicket. Asif Ali misfields and the batters take two comfortably.
0.2 over (0 Run) This time it is fuller, in the channel of uncertainty. Baard looks to dig it out but misses.
0.1 over (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, angled across the batter. Stephan Baard looks to have a poke at it but misses. Nervy start by Baard.
