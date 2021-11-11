Pakistan vs Australia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on the stumps, Warner works it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 88 needed now from last 10 overs.
9.5 overs (1 Run) CHANCE OF A RUN OUT! Missed. David Warner survives and it's a big moment in the game. Back of a length again, on off. Maxwell pushes it to covers and sets off for a quick single. Fakhar Zaman in the ring gets across and collects the ball. Fires in a throw at the striker's end but misses the stumps.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter length, around leg, Maxwell pulls it wide of fine leg. The fielder reacts to his left and stops the ball. A couple taken.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again, on off. Maxwell gets back and defends it off the back foot towards the off side.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Warner cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Goodness, this guy is so good when on song! Length ball, down the leg side. Warner gets low and sweeps it over short fine leg for a boundary. Brilliant batting by the southpaw here. He holds the key for Australia here.
Hasan Ali comes back! Just the one over for Hafeez then.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on the pads. Warner pulls it to fine leg for another single. 97 needed now from 66 balls.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on off. Maxwell gets back and works it to deep mid-wicket for a single. He is off the mark.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Slower, fuller delivery. Warner drives it to deep cover for a single.
Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat now! We have seen the last two wickets being gifted away. What approach will Glenn take? He is generally an attacking player but he can take some time to get set here.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Shadab Khan does it yet again here! He keeps getting Pakistan back in the game! Tossed up, on off. Smith attempts the slog-sweep but just like Marsh, he gets a top edge. The ball goes miles in the air but Fakhar Zaman settles under it at deep mid-wicket and pouches it. You can question the shot selection here as it was quite needless from Smudge. All he needed to do was to rotate the strike and let Warner take care of hitting the big shots. Knowing him, he would be regretting at the moment.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle. Warner pushes it to long on and wants a double but Smith rightly sends him back. A single taken.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Crunched! That is absolutely crunched by the pocket dynamite! Tossed up, on off, Warner dances down the track. He does not reach the pitch of the ball but goes through with the shot. The result? Well, one of the spectators behind long on gets some catching practice.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter, slower, on off. Smith looks to work it towards the on side but ends up hitting it back to the bowler.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, quicker, on off. Warner cuts it straight to the point fielder and gets a quick single. The fielder there fires in a throw at the bowler's end but Warner is safe.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off, Warner drives it straight to the cover fielder in the ring.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on off. Smith pushes it to long off for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mohammad Hafeez delivers this down the leg side. Smith leaves it alone. Wide called.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, shorter, on the pads. Warner nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on off. Warner backs away and hits this aerially towards long off. The fielder fumbles and the batters take a couple.
7.1 overs (7 Runs) NO BALL AND SIX! Oh boy, what has happened there? The ball slips out of Hafeez' hand. It lands near him and bounces twice before reaching the batter. Warner comes down the track and heaves it way over the mid-wicket fence. It is not a dead ball and the umpire raises his arms to signal six. It is called a no ball as the ball bounced more than once. Free Hit loading...
Change! Mohammad Hafeez comes on now. Spin from both ends then.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter, flatter, on off. Smith cuts it towards the point region. The fielder does well and stops it with a dive.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged and a boundary! Smith will take it. Shorter ball, outside off. He rocks back to cut it away but gets the thick outside edge. The ball runs to the third man fence.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, loopy delivery on off. Steven Smith looks to paddle-sweep but gets it away from the bottom part of his blade.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker, on the pads. Warner works it to the on side for a single.
Steven Smith walks out to bat now. The situation is quite tailor-made for him at the moment. He just needs to hang in there and build a stand with Warner.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A leggie does the trick! Tossed up, on off. Marsh looks to slog-sweep but gets the top edge. The ball goes high in the air towards deep square leg. Asif Ali runs in from the fence and keeps his eyes on the ball to take a good catch. The dangerous-looking Marsh has gone but he has given Australia some much-needed momentum in this chase.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker, flatter, outside off. Marsh cuts it straight to the point fielder.
Change! Time for some leg spin as Shadab Khan comes on.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, Marsh bunts it down towards mid on. The fielder is quite deep and it's an easy run. At the end of the Powerplay, Australia are 52/1, needing 125 more off 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, Marsh stays back and plays it down to point.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short in length and on middle, Warner hangs on the back foot and deflects it down to third man by using the pace of the bowler. They cross for a run.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a length and outside off, Marsh taps it down in front of backward point for one. 50 comes up for Australia.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mitchell Marsh is showing great attacking instinct. Short in length and around middle, at 85 mph, Marsh rides the bounce and pulls it powerfully behind square leg for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Hasan starts from 'round the wicket and delivers a full ball at 74 mph on middle, Warner helps it towards short fine leg for a run.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 177, are 89/4. The live updates of Pakistan vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Pakistan vs Australia, Pakistan vs Australia live score, Pakistan vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.