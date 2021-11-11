Pakistan vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The leggie does it and finally, the stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is broken! The last couple of overs were really tidy and something had to happen. Azam takes Zampa on but has to walk back to the hut. This is tossed up, around off. Babar Azam slog-sweeps but does not middle it whatsoever. The ball goes towards wide long on. David Warner is stationed there and this time, he takes an easy catch over his head.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter, flatter, around off. Babar cuts it to point. Dot ball.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on the stumps. Rizwan skips down the track and looks to go big. But fails to get any timing. The ball rolls down to long on for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and quicker in the air from Zampa, on middle. Babar just manages to hit it to long on for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Punched to covers for nothing.
9.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tossed up, way outside off. Azam leaves it alone. Wide called.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads. Babar Azam looks to go back and pull but gets hit on the pads. Zampa turns to appeal but then pulls out.
Change! Finch is rotating his bowlers. Adam Zampa is back into the attack again.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter length, on middle. Babar gets back and pushes it to long on for a single. 6 from the over!
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, this time on the pads. Rizwan nudges it to deep square leg for another single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on the stumps, Babar works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Rizwan cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Played with soft hands towards deep mid-wicket. The man from the fence runs in and keeps it to one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Rizwan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on the pads, Rizwan flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Babar works it towards deep square leg and gets a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down the leg side. Babar leaves it alone. Wide called.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, on off. Babar crunches the drive towards sweeper cover for a couple.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Marsh goes 'round the wicket and fires in a yorker on off. Babar digs it out towards the off side.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sublime stroke! Slower ball, on a length around off. Babar Azam uses his wrists and works it wonderfully in the gap on the leg side. The ball goes between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off. Azam drives it to the right of sweeper cover. The throw comes in but it is a weak one and the batters get the second run with ease.
Change! Mitchell Marsh now comes on. He along with Maxwell and Stoinis will play the part of the 5th bowler. Pakistan would try and take advantage of that.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter length by Zampa as Babar skips down the track and pushes it off the front foot towards covers for a single. Good tidy over by Zampa.
6.5 overs (0 Run) DOT BALL! Fuller from Zampa on middle. Babar looks to force it away but gets no timing on that one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, on off. Rizwan pushes it to long on for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and quicker from Zampa. Rizwan plays it back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Azam works it to long on for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Rizwan taps it to short third man for one.
Change! Time for some leg spin now as Adam Zampa comes on. He is the wicket-taker for the Aussies. Can he get one?
5.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Another tough chance and it would have been a stunner from Adam Zampa. Still, he did a great job to stop the ball. Cummins delivers it short and it's angling down the leg side, Rizwan swipes it aerially to fine leg where Zampa is stationed. The ball is dipping in front of him and he puts in a forward dive but fails to grab it inches above the surface. Top effort. The batsmen take a run and at the end of the Powerplay, Pakistan are 47 for zero.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Shaping back into the batsman from a shortish length around off, Rizwan is cramped for room and ends up pushing it back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, worked on the leg side but not in the gap.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Unlucky for Glenn Maxwell there, he did the hard work of reaching the ball with a dive but failed to stop it cleanly. Cummins serves a friendly full toss on middle, Rizwan whips it to deep square leg. Maxwell sprints across to his right, dives and stops the ball with his right hand but then loses control and it slips out to find the fence.
5.2 overs (3 Runs) Fuller and around off, Azam drills it through extra cover and Warner gives the chase from mid off. He cuts it off in the deep and they take three runs.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Drifting down the leg side, Rizwan bends his back knee and sweeps it down to fine leg for a run.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Pakistan are 71/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between Pakistan and Australia. Everything related to Pakistan and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Pakistan vs Australia live score. Do check for Pakistan vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.