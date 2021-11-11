Pakistan vs Australia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A run to end! 6 from the over only. The run rate needed is above 12 now. Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point toward the sweeper for one.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Leading edge but safe! Almost another one for Shaheen! Another cutter, it lands on middle and then grips away. Stoinis looks to work it on the leg side. It goes off the leading edge wide of point and towards third man for two.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single again! Full and on middle, Wade whips it through square leg. Only one. Excellent stuff from Shaheen.
14.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! Gold! Sees Wade coming down and outsmarts him with a short one outside off. Wade looks to cut but misses.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Another chance goes begging! Stoinis gets a lifeline. A short slower one on middle, Stoinis looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the body. It rolls beside the stumps. Stoinis is late to take off. Shaheen gets to the ball, picks it up and has a shy at the bowler's end. Luckily for Stoinis, he misses.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A slower one, angling into the body, Wade works it through square leg. Takes one. Singles won't really harm Pakistan as the required rate is well over 11 now.
Shadab Khan is done with his spell. Shaheen Afridi (2-0-8-1) is brought back on. His two overs will be extremely crucial here.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A beauty to end! A dot more importantly. 68 needed off 36 balls. A slower one, this lands on off and then grips. Stoinis is beaten as he tries to put the bat on the ball. Really good over from Rauf. Despite the boundary, only 6 from it.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Good comeback! Goes short and quick on middle, Wade looks to pull but is late on the shot. It goes off the splice towards long on for one.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That lands just before the ropes! A welcome boundary though. Releases a little bit of pressure. Fuller and on middle, Wade powers it down the ground for a one-bounce boundary.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Edged and short! Really good stop in the end by Rizwan! On a length and on off, angling away. Wade looks to guide it down to third man but it goes off the outside edge, lands just in front and to the left of Rizwan who dives and stops it.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, another slower one. Stoinis looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A direct hit and Wade was a goner! Shadab was the fielder. Everything he has done so far has gone right, this time though luckily for Wade, he misses. On off, Stoinis guides it to point. Wade wants a run and sets off. He is sent back. Shadab runs towards the ball, picks it up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
Change. Haris Rauf (1-0-14-0) is back on.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Slower, tossed up delivery. Matthew Wade gets forward and blocks it. End of a brilliant spell by Shadab Khan. 4-0-26-4. 74 needed now from 7 overs.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter length and Marcus Stoinis gets back and punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker, flatter, on off. Marcus Stoinis gets forward and defends it towards the cover fielder in the ring.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Geez! This is an entertaining chase! Googly, on off. Marcus Stoinis lines himself up and heaves it away. The man from deep mid-wicket gets to his left but the ball goes over him and for a maximum. 100 up!
Matthew Wade walks out to bat! This is the last recognized pair, only the all-rounders left after this. A lot relies on these two.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Australia are crumbling under pressure! Shadab Khan gets another wicket! Tossed up, on off, Maxwell goes for the reverse batted shot. He hits it quite well but there is a fielder at deep point. Haris Rauf runs in, dives to his right and takes the catch after misjudging it initially. One wonders if Maxwell could have played out Shadab and then targeted some other bowler. Another questionable shot selection from an Aussie batter. 81 needed off 46 balls.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on off. Marcus Stoinis gets back and punches it to long off for a single.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Quicker, flatter delivery again, on the stumps. Glenn Maxwell reverse sweeps but gets a top edge behind the keeper for a couple. 82 needed now from 48 balls.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on off. Glenn Maxwell drives it back to the bowler.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter length, outside off. Marcus Stoinis punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on middle, Marcus Stoinis looks to drive but gets an inside edge again onto his pads. Dot ball again.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on the stumps, Marcus Stoinis punches it to the cover fielder.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, quicker, on the leg stump. Marcus Stoinis makes room and looks to hit it towards the off side but gets an inside edge past the stumps.
Imad Wasim is back! So as soon as Warner gets out, Babar turns to the left-arm spinner.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Googly, on middle and leg. Stoinis taps it to the leg side for one at mid-wicket. Yet another successful over for the leggie.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Maxwell gets the outside edge while looking to block. The ball goes towards backward point and a single is taken.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Blocked out.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Oh...just short of the fielder! Shorter length, outside off, Maxwell looks to cut but gets a thick edge just short of the backward point fielder.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller by Shadab, on off. Marcus Stoinis gets on his knees and paddles it to fine leg for a single.
Marcus Stoinis is the new man in now.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Shadab Khan is the man for Pakistan! He gets the big, big wicket of Warner and Khan is running in celebration! How often have we seen a wicket fall after the break? This is quicker and angled across Warner. He goes for the drive but fails to middle his shot. Mohammad Rizwan grabs the ball behind the stumps. There is a huge appeal and up goes the finger! A big moment in this game and the Australian lower order will be under huge pressure now. OH! HOLD ON! UltraEdge shows no spike. Warner would have been safe had he reviewed it! Massive miss.
