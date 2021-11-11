Pakistan vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellently nudged and brilliant running! Once again, smart batting. 11 from this one. back-to-back good overs for Pakistan. Another slower one, banged into the wicket. Rizwan works it towards mid-wicket with soft hands, calls for two and gets two.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Rizwan misses out! He probably tried to hit it too hard! A full toss outside off, Rizwan looks to go over covers. Does not move his feet, it goes off the inside edge and the keeper collects it behind on one bounce.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Another one! 9 runs from the over with two balls to go. A slower one again, Zaman swings hard, it goes more off the inner half through square leg for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! Another slower one. Rizwan pushes it to covers and gets to the other end.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Just the single from it! A short slower bumper. Zaman pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one. Does not get on top of the bounce. Cummins had really banged it short.
14.2 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! That is so, so clever from Zaman! Really nicely played by the left-hander. He might have been taken by surprise there. It comes out wrong from Cummins' hand as it is a high full toss outside off. Zaman keeps his shape and just guides it past short third man for a boundary. Also, a Free Hit coming up.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A good slower one, Rizwan pushes it through covers for one. Zaman now will be hitting to the shorter side so it is not a bad idea to give him the strike.
Change. Pat Cummins (2-0-17-0) is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! Rizwan could have left that for a wide but reaches out for it as it is well outside off. Jams it through point for one. With that single, he gets to his fifty off 41 balls. Another excellent knock. What a player! He wasn't feeling well for the last few days but has risen to the occasion in this big game. His 10th half-century this year, in addition to a hundred and third in the tournament. Can he finish the innings on a high for Pakistan?
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has been cracked! What a sound of ball meeting the bat! Also, it's hit to the shorter side of the ground. Very clever from Rizwan. He shuffles across, it is a slower one and in the slot. Rizwan heaves it well over the mid-wicket fence. 13 from the over now with a ball to go. 100 up.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Zaman misses out! He was maybe taken by surprise! A full toss on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Josh Hazlewood drags his length back and bowls it on middle, Zaman looks to tuck it on the leg side but it hits the splice and goes back to the bowler.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Into the gap she goes and to the boundary! Welcome, welcome boundary for Pakistan. Zaman bags his first and Pakistan will hope this gets him going. Fuller and on middle, Zaman clears his front leg and lifts it over mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one does not come out right! A slower one but well outside off. Left alone.
Change. Josh Hazlewood is back on. He went for 14 in his first two overs.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Whipped away but only one! A slower one, angling into the pads, Rizwan plays it towards fine leg and gets to the other end. Really finding it difficult to hit the boundaries here.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Appeal for an lbw, it's not entertained. Starc spears in a heavy full ball around middle and leg, Fakhar Zaman looks to flick it but misses. The ball hits him on the back leg and Starc appeals. Possibly missing the leg stump. Only 3 from the over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time by Starc. Outside off, Rizwan drives it without timing to mid off for a single.
The physio is out to have a look. The mandatory concussion test will take place. Rizwan did seem a little rattled.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that's nasty! Short and pacy delivery angling into the body at 144 kph, Rizwan looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the grille of his helmet.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter length, outside off. Fakhar cuts it to the deep point region for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A brilliant yorker, right on the mark. All that Zaman can do is block it out.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, angling across off. Mohammad Rizwan pulls it to deep square leg for one.
Mitchell Starc is back on! He has three overs left. His three overs can be crucial, could very well decide which side will be happier at the break.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, nicely tossed up, Rizwan dances down the track and smashes it to long off for just a single. 14 from the over and Pakistan would be feeling a lot better.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and quicker, on the pads. Rizwan looks to sweep but misses. Gets hit on the pads but no damage is done.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Turn for Adam Zampa but it has cost his team! Tossed up, wide outside off. The ball turns away after landing on the footmarks and Rizwan misses his attempted booming drive. Wade too is not able to gather it and the ball runs behind for a boundary.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There she goes! What an incredible shot that is! Zampa fires a full one around middle, right in the slot for Mohammad Rizwan, who goes down on one knee and then deposits it way over the mid-wicket fence. 1000 T20I runs for Rizwan in a calendar year - he is the first player to do so!
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Nicely tossed up, Zampa keeps it wide outside off. Rizwan sweeps it to the left of deep mid-wicket. Two taken.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, wide outside off. Fakhar Zaman clubs it to the right of long on. The fielder gets across and keeps it to one.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Shorter length, Rizwan pushes it to the on side and scampers through for a couple.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle and Rizwan pushes it just wide of Maxwell aerially. But no damage done in the end.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, Fakhar skips down the track and pushes it to long on for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Shout for a caught behind! Fuller and down the leg side. Fakhar looks to nudge it away but misses. The ball goes to Wade behind the stumps. They appeal but the umpire doesn't respond. Maybe, that clipped some part of Fakhar's pads.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Mohammad Rizwan gets low and sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, angling across off. Rizwan looks to run it down to third man but gets no bat on it. That was very close from kissing the outside edge.
