Pakistan vs Australia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, Warner clears his front leg and helps it softly towards square leg off the inside edge. A single is taken. 14 from this over.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one, on a length and around off at 83 mph, Marsh stays back and pushes it gently to mid on for a run.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Haris Rauf follows the batsman down the leg side with a 93 mph length ball, Warner nudges it in the gap at mid-wicket for one.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, Marsh punches it to covers where Shoaib Malik makes a fine diving stop. Still, a single is pinched.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Guided away! The momentum is shifting. A 90 mph delivery, on a length and outside off, Marsh pushes inside the line and looks to guide it down towards third man. It takes the outer half of the bat but Marsh was always in control. The ball scoots away to the fence, beating the dive from the fielder near the fence.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Mitchell Marsh is the man in form for Australia. He has been scoring big runs for them in the past few months, batting at number 3. Back of a length, around off at 89 mph, Marsh picks it early and smokes it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
Will Afridi get one more over here? Nope, here comes Haris Rauf.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Marsh clips it through mid-wicket and calls for two. He will only get a single. 17 from the over and Australia have got some sort of a start.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, on middle, helped in front of square leg for a run.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! David Warner is on fire, he is on the attack. Tossed up, full and around off, Warner goes down and across before heaving it behind square leg for a boundary.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner is getting into his zone. Imad Wasim drags his length short and bowls it around leg, Warner steps back to make room and whacks it through cover-point for a boundary. David stayed still and that was the key.
3.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one has been dismissed by Warner. Imad Wasim delivers it flat and short around off, Warner stays on the back foot and launches it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Australia will have to target one bowler in the Powerplay and Imad possibly is the weaker link.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted and around leg, Marsh tries to flick but gets a leading edge. It dribbles towards mid off for a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Fires it in, very full and on middle, searching for the blackhole, Warner gets his bat down in time to dig it out.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length, Marsh taps it down to point and hurries to the other end. Shadab has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Almost drags it on! Shaheen serves it on a length around off at 92 mph, Marsh stays back to push at it and gets an inside edge. It beats the stumps and goes to short fine leg. Haris Rauf is present there and dives across to his right to stop the racing ball. Great energy.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed away! Shaheen pitches it up and around off, the pace is right up there, Marsh walks forward a bit and drills it through the gap between mid off and extra cover.
2.2 overs (0 Run) DOT! Marsh swings his bat and misses. Clever deception from Shaheen. A half-tracker without any pace, around off, Mitchell tries to pull but fails to connect.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full and on middle, it's speared in by Shaheen, Warner bunts it down to wide mid on and crosses for a quick run. Called a no ball as Shaheen has overstepped the line. Free Hit loading...
2.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, Warner nails his back foot punch but finds the cover fielder.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Fired on the pads. Marsh works it wide of short fine leg. Hasan Ali chases it and slides to stop it. Two taken. A good tidy over by Imad Wasim.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Warner reverse-sweeps it well. But the man at short third man dives and keeps it to one.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Marsh backs away and chops it to covers. He takes off for a single and the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Slider on the pads. Mitchell Marsh blocks it out.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Warner works it past square leg and takes a run.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Warner cuts it towards point.
Who will bowl from the other end? Imad Wasim it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) On a length around middle, Marsh defends it back from the crease. What a stupendous first over to kickstart the chase!
0.5 over (0 Run) Beaten all ends up! Goodness, gracious. Unplayable. This place is sizzling. Outrageous bowling. Shaheen pitches it on a length around off and gets it to move around, Marsh stays put inside the crease, pushes inside the line and misses. That almost kissed the inside edge of his blade.
Review time! Boy, plenty of drama in the first over itself. It is a combined review for LBW and run out. Player review for the first. Umpire review for the second. It is not a run out as Marsh is inside. Now, over to the LBW appeal. No bat on that. UMPIRE'S CALL ON IMPACT!
0.4 over (0 Run) Huge shout for an lbw first and then for a run out too! Shaheen Afridi is running and appealing, he has almost reached square leg, turns and sees that the finger has stayed down. A corker of a delivery, a toe-crusher around leg, Marsh is beaten by the excessive pace and is hit flush on the left boot. The ball deflects to backward point and Marsh comes out of the crease, looking for a run. He is sent back and the fielder has scored a direct hit at the striker's end. Pakistan opt for the review for an lbw and the umpires also want to check for the run out. A combined referral to keep the third umpire busy. First, he checks for the run out and finds that Marsh is safely in. Now, it's the turn of the Ball Tracker and it shows that the ball would have clipped the leg stump and the impact was also with the umpire's call. Plenty of drama on one ball. Phew!
Mitchell Marsh walks out to bat.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A perfect start for Pakistan! Shaheen Afridi has done it again. What a bowler, what a champion bowler! He brings his left-arm angle into play and deceives the batsman with the inward movement. Full and around off, at a fiery pace of 92 mph. The ball hits the deck and nips back in. Finch goes nowhere with his footwork as he tries to block. The ball raps him on the pads, they appeal and the finger goes up immediately. Finch walks even without thinking about the referral. That was dead plumb.
0.2 over (1 Run) Australia are away! Angles in a 140 kph length ball on off, Warner stays back and taps it down to mid-wicket for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Brilliant start from Shaheen Afridi! Right on the button. On a length and outside off, nipping away after landing, Warner is glued on the back foot as he feels for the delivery. Gets beaten on the outside edge.
