A quick interview with Mohammad Hafeez. He says that as a team they are mentally and physically ready for this match. Adds that this team has great potential and it is very special to see the players respond to different situations. Shares that they are very relaxed and very confident leading into this clash. Confesses that the expectations are always very high when they play in an ICC tournament and they wish to cross these two hurdles and lift the trophy.
Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan, says that they will try to put runs on the board and then defend it. Adds that it is an honour for him to lead such a talented bunch of players. Says that they have played quite a bit of cricket in the UAE and they will try to make good use of that experience. Informs that they are playing the same side.
Aaron Finch, the captain of Australia, says that he feels it is a good wicket and it won't change a lot. Adds everyone is quite relaxed, there will be nerves once they step on the field but they are up for it. Mentions that the Powerplay overs have played a huge part and both teams have got firepower in their bowling. Informs that they are unchanged.
Pakistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
Australia (Unchanged Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Toss - Babar Azam and Aaron Finch are in the middle. The former flips the coin, Finch calls correctly and AUSTRALIA ELECT TO FIELD!
Stat alert - Dubai has favoured the chasing teams in this edition of the T20 World Cup. In the 11 games played at this venue so far, only once a team has successfully defended the total. If we zoom in more, no team has defended a total in night games. Dew has played a major role here and hence the toss is going to be critical.
Mitchell Starc is down for a chat. The speedster says that he has improved throughout the tournament and adds that he did not have a lot of smoothness leading up to the competition so he is happy to get back in the groove. Adds that they had a couple of days off before this game and they had good practice sessions. Says that while it is important to pay attention to the batters of Pakistan, they also need to focus on their own strengths as a bowling attack.
Another cracker of the game coming our way. With the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins all in one game, be assured to see some fiery pace bowling coming at the batters and that should be a mouth-watering phenomenon to witness. Will it be Australia locking horns with New Zealand in the final? Or will it be Pakistan continuing their dominance and meeting the Kiwis on Sunday? We will find out in due course of time.
Pakistan have been a team to beat in this World Cup. Right from their first game against the arch-rivals, India, they were on the money. Since then, they have gone from strength to strength and it has been hard to find a weak spot in their team so far. Their openers have been prolific but the biggest positive for them in their last game against Scotland was the performance of their middle order. Senior players like Hafeez and Malik have contributed when needed and they have a fearsome finisher in the form of Asif Ali. Their bowling traditionally being their stronger suit has been top-notch as well and we can expect another strong performance by this well-oiled Pakistan unit.
Coming into this tournament, Australia had a poor run to get over. They lost their series against West Indies and also against Bangladesh. But, Australia have been right on top in this tournament - a complete team performance one might say. David Warner and Aaron Finch have assured Australia a perfect start, and with Mitchell Marsh coming back into action, the middle order hasn't really got much to do. The Aussie speedsters have been consistent throughout the tournament and their main spinner, Adam Zampa, has been in great form too. They look very well settled and pretty solid. Will we see Finch and his men move a step closer to lifting the trophy that has eluded Australia till now?
It is time for Australia and Pakistan to lock horns in this second semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Hello and a very warm welcome to our coverage. This is an ICC tournament and Pakistan have another streak to break in this game. Australia have won all their ICC knockout games against Pakistan. But streaks are meant to be broken as Pakistan showed in their first game of the tournament against India by breaking the much more hyped streak comfortably. Furthermore, Pakistan have won their last 16 T20Is in UAE and this is one streak they would like to continue. Either way, if both teams stay true to their billing tonight, we are in for another evening of exciting action.
... SHOW TIME ...
