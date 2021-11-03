New Zealand vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Scotland from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, around leg. James Neesham digs it out to the leg side and comes back for the second run.
New Zealand were off to a nervy start as wickets were falling at regular intervals while Guptill was watching it from the other end. Glenn Phillips then joined Guptill in the middle to control things. it looked like both were playing on a completely different pitch after the drinks break as everything was coming off the middle of the willow. Phillips was playing the second fiddle while Guptill was going all guns blazing. Once both fell, The Kiwis failed to take the advantage of the last few overs.
The veteran of New Zealand cricket, Martin Guptill showed his presence today as he kept his calm initially before taking the bowlers for cleaners. He was clearly losing his breath during the overs and then he decided to deal with boundaries. In the end, he was fully exhausted and missed out on a terrific hundred. For Scotland, they ended things well as they gave away just 22 runs in the last three overs.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! TWO WIDES! Full ball, down leg. Mitchell Santner misses his flick and the umpire calls it a wide. James Neesham at the non-striker's end looks to steal a bye! The keeper collects the ball and throws it back to Sharif. He catches it and runs to whip the bails off at the non-striker's end. Mitchell Santner puts in a dive and he is well inside the crease.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, just outside off. James Neesham squeezes it out to wide of cover for one. Can Safyaan Sharif end well here?
Is that a run out? Replays show that Mitchell Santner had made it in.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent delivery! Sharif hurls a pin-point yorker, on the pads. James Neesham digs it out back to the bowler.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) A yorker, around middle and leg. James Neesham squeezes it out towards mid-wicket and takes a couple of runs.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sharif spills this one down leg. James Neesham misses his whip and the umpire calls it a wide.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Mitchell Santner stays back and punches it to cover for a run.
19.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full ball, just outside off. Mitchell Santner looks to drive but he misses.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That spoils a good over! Wheal bangs it into the deck, around off. Neesham stays back and pumps it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! A well-directed yorker, outside off. Mitchell Santner digs it out and the batters take a run.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. James Neesham pushes it to long off for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This is a huge wicket for Scotland as Martin Guptill falls 7 runs short of his hundred! Length ball, on middle. Guptill looks to clear long on but it takes the toe end and the ball goes straight to Calum MacLeod at long on who gulps it down. That brings an end to a fine innings from Guptill! Brad Wheal is on a hat-trick now!
Mitchell Santner is the new man in!
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Glenn Phillips holes out and his struggle in the middle comes to an end. Wheal hurls a slower ball, into the pitch, around middle. Phillips looks to pull hard but he only manages a top edge and the ball loops up in the air towards deep mid-wicket. Chris Greaves there settles under it and takes a good catch.
James Neesham walks out.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! Full ball, darted on the pads. Phillips misses his heave and gets hit on the pad. The ball rolls away behind square on the leg side for a couple of leg byes!
17.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Watt hurls a quicker ball, fuller in length, around off. Guptill squeezes it out to long off for a run.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Watt fires in a quicker ball, on the pads. Guptill misses his slog-sweep and gets hit on the pad. The ball rolls away for a leg bye!
17.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball, outside off. Glenn Phillips digs it out to backward point. The fielder there fumbles and concedes a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Another ball, fuller in length, way outside off. Martin Guptill reaches out and carves it to deep cover for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Glenn Phillips drills it to long off for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Watt fires in a yorker, around leg. Glenn Phillips misses his heave. That is an excellent take from Matthew Cross behind the sticks.
Change. Mark Watt (3-0-9-1) to bowl out!
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball, around off. Glenn Phillips looks to heave it away but it goes off the bottom half towards long on for a run. 13 runs off the over!
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower ball, fuller in length, around middle and leg. Martin Guptill gets low and sweeps it to deep square leg. The batters cross for a single.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, around leg. Guptill stays low and whips it behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Slower ball, into the pitch, on middle. Guptill stays back and tonks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
16.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Evans bangs it into the deck, outside off. Martin Guptill looks to cut it over the keeper but he misses. Wide called by the umpire.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Evans errs in his line and spills this one way down leg. Martin Guptill misses his flick. Wided!
16.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, fuller in length, outside off. Martin Guptill drives but straight to the cover fielder.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Glenn Phillips stays back and heaves it to deep square leg for a single.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! You do not serve such deliveries to Martin! A juicy full toss, around middle, Martin Guptill does not need another invitation to smack this. He hammers this one well over deep mid-wicket. 17 off this over!
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length on off, Martin Guptill lofts this over covers and the long off fielder runs to his left and cuts this one out. Two taken.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well hit by Guppy! It was the slower one, shorter too, but the Kiwi batter judged this well. It is around off, Martin hangs back and pumps this one over deep mid-wicket. An 82m hit from him!
15.3 overs (1 Run) One more run as this is hit down to long on.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around off, heaved to deep mid-wicket for one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, powered hard, but only to the long on fielder for one.
Match Reports
