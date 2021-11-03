New Zealand vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Scotland from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Michael Leask is the culprit and Glenn Phillips is handed a life! Chris Greaves floats this one up, lands it around off, Glenn Phillips whips this one aerially towards deep mid-wicket, but he has not timed this one well. Michael Leask runs to his left, keeps his eyes up, but with the sun beating down, he seems to not judge it properly and the ball pops out of his hands. Two taken.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Knocked down towards long on for a single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played. 100 up for the Kiwis! On middle, fuller, Martin Guptill gets low and sweeps this one hard to the deep square leg fence.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty for Martin Guptill too! What a cracking shot to get to your fifty! That went miles in the air and deep into the stands. Fuller, tossed up, around off, Martin Guptill gets low and mows a slog-sweep well over the deep mid-wicket fence. Guppy will be looking to continue!
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, nudged through mid-wicket for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Glenn Phillips whips it to deep square leg where the fielder overcooks it but does enough to keep it away from the fence. A single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, drilled down to long on for a single.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Runs coming nicely for New Zealand! A length ball, angling on middle. Martin Guptill plays the pick up shot perfectly as he hits it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length, on middle. Glenn Phillips pulls it to deep square leg for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Blocked out.
11.1 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! A length ball, on middle, was a cross-seamer. Martin Guptill closes the face of the bat too early as he looks to flick, gets a leading edge towards the vacant mid on region for a single.
Alasdair Evans (2-0-25-0) is back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Now pulls it nicely but finds the deep square leg fielder. A single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Phillips mistimes his pull to square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Maximum! Nice shot! Full and on off. Phillips gets on his knee and slog-sweeps it over mid-wicket for a biggie. New ball, please!
10.3 overs (0 Run) Angles it on the pads, kept out.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Two again! Hitting to the longer areas and collecting couples with ease! Full on middle, tucked to deep mid-wicket for a brace,
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle. Glenn Phillips wrists it to deep mid-wicket with soft hands and collects a couple.
