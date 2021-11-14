New Zealand vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away to deep point for one.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, on off. Pushed to covers.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Marsh goes for the drive but the ball turns away and goes past the bat.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Warner taps it towards wide mid on. Santner goes after it and keeps it to one.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, wide outside off. Warner sweeps it wide of deep mid-wicket and takes a couple.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away to deep cover for one.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is a massive over for Australia and they are flying! Tossed up, outside off. Warner smokes it straight down the ground for a massive six. 17 from the over.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner is getting into his own now and Kane Williamson has a worried look on his face! Shorter ball, around off, Warner pulls it hard. Adam Milne at deep square leg runs to his right and slides but the ball goes under him and runs to the fence.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Warner comes down the track so Sodhi bowls it down the leg side. Warner tries to work it around but misses. Luckily for him, his pads work as the second line of defense and the ball deflects to square leg.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on off. Warner reverse-sweeps it. The man at point dives but cannot stop. Two taken as it goes in the deep.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a powerful stroke by Warner! Shorter ball, way outside off. Warner hammers it down the ground. The man at long on dives but has no chance. Warner now has the most runs in a single T20 World Cup for Australia.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Marsh cuts it to deep point for one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball, fuller and on the pads. Marsh works it to long on for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled. Nicely tossed up, wide outside off. Marsh looks to drive but is beaten.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, lands on off and comes in with the angle. Warner clips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on the pads. Marsh works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is absolutely hammered by Marsh! It's flatter and darted on the pads. Marsh gets low and slog-sweeps it deep into the stands behind square leg.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Warner comes down the track straightaway so Santner pushes it wider and shorter. It's cut away to deep cover for one.
Change! Spin from both ends now as Mitchell Santner is on.
6.6 overs (1 Run) That brings up the 50 for Australia. Fired on the pads. Warner goes on the back foot and works it to deep square leg for an easy single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off. Marsh drives it to deep cover for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter again, angling across off. Warner taps it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, outside off. Warner pulls it wide of long on for a couple.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Slider on the pads. Marsh pushes it to long on for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around leg. Warner works it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
Change! Time for some spin now as Ish Sodhi comes on.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Angles in a length ball on off, at 143 kph, Marsh covers the line and defends it back. A good comeback over by Milne. At the end of the Powerplay, Australia are 43/1, needing 130 runs more to win the final, off 84 balls.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around middle, at 76 mph, Warner moves back and cuts it past the right side of the point fielder for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Pacy delivery, at 141 kph, Adam Milne bends his back to bowl a bouncer around middle, Warner sways away at the last moment.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery again, a bit short on middle at 75 mph, Warner delays his shot but still finds the point fielder.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Digs it in short, around middle at 76 mph, Marsh is early into the pull shot and misses. The ball deflects off his body to square leg and they collect another leg bye.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Fires in a full ball around leg at 92 mph, Warner fails to flick and it goes off his pads to backward square leg. They collect a leg bye.
