New Zealand vs Australia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another good over by Zampa. On off, Kane Williamson walks down the track and plays it through mid off for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Now bowls the slider at 97 kph, outside off, Guptill pushes it and bags another single as it goes through covers.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Slows it up, lands it on off, Williamson strokes it through covers for one more.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short and on middle, this one stays low. Guptill looks to pull, it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but the damage was done earlier on. A slower short one and on the body. Williamson looks to pull but misses. He gets hit on the body.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries and 50 up for New Zealand! Short and on middle, Williamson rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket. Boundary. This is a really good over for the Kiwis.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! First boundary after the 4th over, will that break the shackles? Williamson steps out. Marsh shortens the length a little outside off. Williamson lifts it over covers for a boundary.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Guptill pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Marsh rolls his fingers on the ball, it is on a length on off and pushed down to long off for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Just the single again! Fuller and on off, Guptill pushes it down to long off and gets to the other end.
Change. Mitchell Marsh comes on now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Just the three from the over. Fuller and on middle, this is played back to the bowler.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Another one slightly shorter and outside off, MG this time manages to push it through the gap at covers for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Guptill does not put that away. Shorter and outside off, this is pushed to covers.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely! Drags his length back. A googly, it is pushed to covers.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Williamson pushes it through covers for one. New Zealand dealing in singles.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Guptill strokes it down to long off and takes one.
Adam Zampa comes on now. Given the slowish nature of the surface so far, he will play a key role here.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Australia continue to keep it tight. On middle, Guptill pushes it through mid on and gets to the other end to retain strike.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is pushed to long on for just the one again.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and bowls it on middle, blocked.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Another single as Williamson now works it down to long on.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
Change in bowling. Glenn Maxwell is back on. He went for 9 in his first over.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Aerial but safe! Back of a length, around off, stopping a bit again, Williamson plays a mistimed heave over the leg side. It falls in no man's land at deep mid-wicket and New Zealand get a couple of runs. At the end of the Powerplay, the Kiwis are 32/1.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Delivers it on a length and around off, Williamson steps back to make room but still finds the fielder at covers with his shot. Five dots.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and shaping back in from around off, Kane Williamson blocks it out to the off side.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Kane punches off the back foot but not in the gap, finds the extra cover fielder.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, stopping a bit onto the batsman, Williamson tries to work it around on the leg side but it jumps extra and takes the upper half of his bat. He ends up pushing it back to the bowler.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Nice delivery, on a length around off and straightening off the seam, Williamson tries to play straight but it takes the leading edge and goes to point.
