New Zealand vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Marsh plays it down to long off for one.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A dot! They need a lot more of these! Outside off, Marsh has a swing at it but misses.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A chance goes down! Really don't think that would have mattered but probably would have given New Zealand some belief. A slower one on middle, Marsh drives it hard, back to the bowler. he looks to catch it above his head but it bursts out and goes behind for a run.
16.5 overs (1 Run) A collision but all smiles in the end! Outside off, this is guided towards short third man. Both, Maxwell and Boult are watching the ball, Maxwell runs into the pacer. No harm done though in the end, just a run.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Maxwell looks to whip it but misses. Wided.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A slower bumper, Maxwell does not pick it and leaves it alone.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Marsh strokes it down to long off for one.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Marsh is now in a hurry to end this! Short and it sits up to be hit. Marsh hammers it towards mid-wicket. In the gap and into the fence.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Two! Fuller and on middle, this is powered down the ground, the long off fielder runs to his right and cuts it off. Two taken.
Change in bowling. Last throw of the dice by Kane Williamson. Trent Boult (3-0-8-2) to bowl out.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish! 4 to go. 24 needed. Shorter and outside of, Maxwell looks to cut but under-edges it towards point.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Marsh looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad again and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye is pinched.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Ambitious appeal! Angled into the pads, Marsh swings, he misses, it hits the pads and lobs on the leg side. No run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter again and on middle, Maxwell pulls it towards deep square leg. A run is taken.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! Short and on the body, Maxwell stays back and pulls it over the fine leg fence. Goes all the way. Less than run-a-ball is needed now.
15.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! New Zealand really can't afford these extras. Down the leg side. Maxwell looks to whip it but misses.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Australia are well and truly on course to win it now. 33 needed. Maxwell makes room and Southee follows him. Maxwell looks to heave it, it goes off the inner half down to fine leg for a boundary.
