18.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Who will bowl the 19th over? Pat Cummins to continue.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Flicked past square leg for one.
Tim Seifert is slotted to come in next. Here he is.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Josh Hazlewood gets the biggest fish of the night so far! Wonderful bowling by the tall pacer and he has been the pick of the bowlers for Aaron Finch! Slower ball, on a length, on off. Kane Williamson comes down the track to go over long off but does not middle it. The ball goes straight to Steven Smith and he takes it. A wonderful, wonderful knock by the Kiwi skipper ends. Had it not been for him. They would haven been in big trouble now.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Kane Williamson looks to punch but misses.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfect, perfect execution! Length ball, outside off. Williamson shuffles across and then scoops it perfectly over short fine leg for a boundary.
Who will New Zealand send now? Tim Seifert? James Neesham? Here comes the latter.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Josh Hazlewood breaks the stand! Length ball, around off at 123 kph. Glenn Phillips shuffles across the stumps and heaves it across the line but does not middle his shot properly. The ball goes to the left of deep mid-wicket. Glenn Maxwell moves across swiftly and takes the catch safely.
Change. Josh Hazlewood (3-0-11-1) to bowl out.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Glenn Phillips looks to play the reverse-batted shot but is beaten by the slowness of the delivery.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Just 8 from the over then! Short of a length, wide outside off. Kane Williamson pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple. A wonderful over by Cummins. He has gone for just 14 runs in his 3 overs.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower bouncer, on leg. Pulled to deep square leg for one. Pace off seems to be the key on this wicket.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, slower in pace and way outside off. Kane Williamson gets the under-edge while looking to cut. The ball goes to the left of Wade. He dives to make the stop and the batters take one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Slower bouncer, on leg. Glenn Phillips drags his pull past square leg for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, on off. Kane Williamson looks to punch but gets it from the inner half. The ball goes past Cummins and they take one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. Glenn Phillips played a mistimed pull to deep mid-wicket for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, way outside off. Glenn Phillips gets no bat on it. Wide called.
Change. Pat Cummins is back on. Can he stem the flow of runs?
Change!
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sublime batting by Kane Williamson! Mitchell Starc serves a length ball, outside off. Kane Williamson opens the face of his bat and plays it between backward point and short third man for a boundary. 22 runs from the over, the most expensive in the first innings of a T20 World Cup final.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is the most incredible stroke that he has played today! Length ball, outside off. Kane Williamson plays it inside out. He plays it very late so the ball goes behind the point fence and runs away.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Starc goes 'round the wicket and bowls a full one, outside off. Kane Williamson gets no bat on it.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a strike that is! Kane Williamson is feasting on the Aussie bowlers now! Wow, this is incredible hitting! Starc goes fuller, on the pads. Williamson shuffles across and then whips it nicely over the square leg fence.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another lucky boundary for Kane Williamson! Fortune favouring the brave. Length ball, on middle, Kane looks to heave it away across the line but gets a top edge. The third man is inside the ring and the ball sails over that fielder to find the fence.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lucky boundary for Kane Williamson! Full ball, angling across him. He throws his bat at it but gets the outside edge. The ball flies past short third man and runs to the fence.
