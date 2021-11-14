New Zealand vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Wide!
14.5 overs (0 Run) A good ball! A slower bumper, Maxwell is way too early in the stroke. He misses it by a long way.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consectuive boundaries and only 39 needed now in 32. All luck going Australia's way! Short and on middle, seam-up ball. Maxwell looks to pull, this goes off the top edge down to the third man fence.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Australia running away with this! Short and on the body, Maxwell pulls, it does not seem out of the middle but in the gap in the square leg region. Boundary.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Has that been pt down? No, just short! Short and on the body, Marsh pulls it flat towards deep square leg. Daryl Mitchell runs in and slides forward but it lands short. Does well to keep it down to one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A slower one to begin with! On middle, Marsh plays it back to the bowler.
Will Trent Boult bowl out? Nope, Adam Milne (2-0-16-0) is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another huge over for the Aussies. Sodhi has gone for 40 in his 3. Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one. 48 needed in 36. Australia's game to lose now.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Slows it up and bowls it outside off, Marsh looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the bottom half towards cover.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Yet another wide! Runs needed below 50. Another one well outside off, left alone. Kane Williamson has a word with his bowler.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A dot! Need a lot more of these! Shortish again and outside off, Marsh looks to cut it hard but gets an under-edge. The ball bounces on its way to the keeper.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Yet another wide! Pressure getting to Sodhi! Well outside off, left alone.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Getting Ish Sodhi on was probably not the right move! Short and it sits up to be hit. A hit-me ball. This is pulled through mid-wicket. Boundary this time.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Two! Sodhi has not been at his best! Bangs it short and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket. Long on runs to his right, slides and keeps it down to two.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty for Marsh, off 31 balls. What an innings and it is the fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup final. He needs to stay there though, the job is only half done. Tossed up outside off, Marsh powers it over the long on fence for a biggie. The length was very full and it went the distance. Aaron Finch is enjoying Marsh's knock and is applauding from the dressing room.
Ish Sodhi (2-0-24-0) is back on. He needs to pick up a wicket here for Kane Williamson.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Not the best of starts! Well outside off, left alone. Wided.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Marsh works it to long on for one. Just 3 runs and a big wicket from that over. 64 needed in the last 7.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Maxwell punches it to deep cover for one. He is off the mark.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Boult digs a short one, around off. Maxwell goes for the pull but toe-ends it towards short mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Maxwell looks to cut it away but misses.
Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat!
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Trent Boult delivers for Kane Williamson! Is this the moment that brings New Zealand back in the game? Length ball, around off at 138 kph. It lands and skids away with the angle as Warner looks to heave it away on the leg side. The ball perhaps stays a bit low and beats Warner's bat before smashing the stumps. A brilliant, brilliant World Cup for Warner ends here but he has put Australia in a winning position. 66 needed off 46 balls.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around middle, Marsh punches it off his back foot past extra cover for a run.
Trent Boult is back on! Williamson needs a wicket and he has gone back to his best bowler.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off and spinning away further. Marsh drags his pull shot down to long on for a run. 9 from that over. 67 needed off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No stopping that! Shorter ball, on middle. Plenty of time for Marsh to rock back and pull it hard. The man at short mid-wicket dives to his right but does not get there. It runs away to the fence.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Warner looks to work it away but gets it off his pads to short fine leg for one. Given as a leg bye.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Just short! Shorter ball, on off. Marsh pulls it flat towards deep mid-wicket. Glenn Phillips runs in, dives forward to take it but it lands just short of him. One taken. 100 up!
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Pulled to deep square leg for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Marsh cuts it away. The man at cover dives and gets his fingertips on it but cannot prevent a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, around off. Marsh pushes it to deep cover for one. It is looking all too easy for Australia at this moment. 15 from that over.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Warner works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There she goes, that sounded stunning! The ploy to bring on Neesham has not worked so far! On a length, around middle and off. Warner heaves it deep into the stand behind mid-wicket. It brings up the fifty for Warner, off 34 balls and what a T20 World Cup he is having!
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slower and shorter, outside off. Marsh pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Pushed to covers.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A thumping welcome to Neesham by Marsh! Short ball, down the leg side. Marsh nicely pulls it over backward square leg for a boundary.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 14.5 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 173, are 135/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between New Zealand and Australia. Everything related to New Zealand and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs Australia live score. Do check for New Zealand vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.