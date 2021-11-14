New Zealand vs Australia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
11.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Good running. Shorter ball, on the pads. Kane Williamson pulls it to the left of deep mid-wicket. Starc throws the ball in, but the batters take it on and get the second with ease.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Glenn Phillips works it towards deep backward square leg for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, wide outside off. Guptill works it to long on for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Blocked out.
Who will New Zealand send in now? Glenn Phillips it is.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Adam Zampa delivers for Australia yet again! You cannot keep leggies out of this format! This is tossed up, around leg, Guptill has had plenty of time in the middle and decides to take Zampa on. He slog-sweeps it but doesn't hit it all that well. The ball goes to deep mid-wicket and Marcus Stoinis takes it just inside the rope. A big moment in the game as the 48-run stand has been broken.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) That is outstanding work in the field. Fuller and outside off, Williamson strokes it through covers. Stoinis runs to his right, it seems to be going away from him. He dives and saves two for his side. A couple from the freebie. End of a very big over for the Kiwis, 19 coming off it.
10.6 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Is this the momentum-changing over? Three boundaries in a row. A high full toss on middle, Williamson pulls it over mid-wicket. In the gap for yet another boundary. Free Hit coming...
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timed beautifully! Fuller and on off, Williamson strokes it down the ground, through mid off. Consecutive boundaries.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! Josh Hazlewood is the culprit. That should have been taken. It just bursts through his hands. This could prove costly and just the luck Williamson needed who is short of runs. Is this his day? He walks across, this is a full toss, it is whipped towards fine leg. Josh runs to his left, looks to take it over his head but it goes through his hands and trickles over the rope.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Two! Fuller and on off, Williamson makes room. He jams it out wide of long off for two.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) From around the wicket, angles it into middle, it is worked down to long on for one.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 12.0 overs, New Zealand are 81/2. The live updates of New Zealand vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs Australia, New Zealand vs Australia live score, New Zealand vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.