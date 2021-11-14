New Zealand vs Australia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, Warner punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Boom! Southee is a shade on the shorter side, around leg and middle at 72 mph, Warner sits back and waits for the ball to arrive before launching it over mid-wicket. He is so powerful.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Marsh uses the angle of the bowler and works it to the right of mid on for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and close to off, Marsh goes on the back foot and defends it to the off side.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Serves it short and perhaps on the slower side, Warner turns inside the crease with his pull shot but under-edges it behind square leg. They cross.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Delivers it on a good length around middle, Marsh stays back and works it towards square leg for a single.
Bowling change. Tim Southee is back on. He went for 9 in his first over.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around leg, at 89 mph, Warner steps back and cuts but finds the fielder at cover-point. Yells a loud no. A couple of dot balls to end an expensive over.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, shortish and around off at 119 kph, Warner punches from the back foot to covers.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length, Marsh pushes it in the gap at covers for a single.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Marsh is enjoying Adam Milne's pace at the moment. Shortish and around off at 141 kph, Marsh sits on the front foot and then leans back to unfurl a cracking pull shot. It's towards mid-wicket and the ball speeds away to the fence.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cleverly done! Another pacy delivery, short and outside off at 92 mph, Mitchell Marsh delays his shot and just uses the pace of the bowler to fetch a boundary at third man.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whoa! That's some way to open your account in the final. A touch short in length, around middle and leg at 144 kph, Mitchell Marsh picks it up and belts it over deep backward square leg for a biggie. He loves pace on the bat.
Change. Adam Milne comes on now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Warner sticks on the back foot and plays it down to point. Fine over from Boult.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, pace off, Warner stays back and then plays a controlled pull shot towards mid on. Got deceived there due to the lack of pace.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Angling in from around off, on a length, Warner defends it by covering the line.
Who will bat now? Mitchell Marsh it is.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Trent Boult draws first blood and the Australian skipper yet again falls to a left-arm pacer! Finch comes down the track again so Boult digs it short on his body. Finch goes for the pull but gets the top edge. The ball goes to the left of deep mid-wicket. Daryl Mitchell runs across, slides and takes a very, very good catch.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Slower ball, on a length, on off. Finch dances down the track and smacks it straight down the ground for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Finch looks to block but gets the inside edge past the stumps.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Finch inside-edges his attempted back foot punch to fine leg for one.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around leg, turned towards square leg for one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it back to the bowler.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boom! Warner is going to attack every width outside off. This time it's short and wide outside off, Warner brings his fast hands into play and whacks it over backward point for a boundary. Till the time David Warner is there, Kane Williamson will have to hold back Mitchell Santner. So that's one option gone inside the Powerplay for the Kiwis.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed away! Fuller and around off, angling away, Warner stays leg-side of this delivery and smacks it over cover-point for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) IN THE AIR... Doesn't carry. Back of a length and around off, Warner hangs back to pull but the ball stops a bit before reaching him. He ends up playing a mistimed pull shot in the air but it doesn't carry to Adam Milne at mid on.
Warner backs away at the last moment. The ball had left Southee's hand but Warner backed away.
Tim Southee to start from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Huge shout for an lbw! Not entertained by the umpire. Trent Boult cooks an inswinger, it's full and in the line of the stumps, Aaron dances down the track and tries to flick but misses. He is pinged on the pads, they appeal but to no avail. Finch was too much down there. Also, it could have swung down and missed the stumps. The replays show that it was clipping the leg stump but Finch was anyway 3 meters down the track. End of an excellent first over by Trent Boult.
0.5 over (0 Run) Big swing and a miss! Trent Boult is varying his length well. Goes short and around off at 138 kph, Aaron Finch tries to pull but misses.
0.4 over (0 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, Finch is standing outside the crease to negate the movement and plays a mistimed drive to mid off.
0.3 over (1 Run) Edgy! Width on offer outside off, shaping away a shade, Warner flashes his bat at it and edges it down to third man for a run. Australia are away.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a good length and around off, the angle takes it into the batter as the ball skids on, Warner pushes it out off the inner half to the leg side.
0.1 over (0 Run) Trent Boult is short straightaway. Outside off, Warner jumps and cuts but finds the point fielder.
