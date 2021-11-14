New Zealand vs Australia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Trent Boult is down for a chat. The Kiwi speedster says that they are looking forward to taking on the Aussies and they hope to keep adding to the trophy cabinet. Feels that bowling with the new ball is quite important and taking early wickets is the key. Further adds that missing Conway is a huge loss but that allows someone else to step up and perform.
Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand, says that they would have bowled first as well. Says that they now need to focus on their task on hand. Informs that Tim Seifert comes in for Devon Conway and adds that Conway is a big loss. Finishes by saying that they do not want to look too far ahead and just do what they have done well so far.
Aaron Finch, the captain of Australia, says it seems a dry surface, it might skid with the new ball and then slow up. Informs they are playing the same XI. Adds they did well to hang in there in the last game and that win gave them a lot of confidence. Praises Adam Zampa and hopes that his form continues. Mentions history does not matter, it is a new game, a new competition and they are looking forward to doing well.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK) (In for Devon Conway), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.
Australia (Unchanged Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Toss - Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson are in the middle. Both shake hands and share a smile. Looking very relaxed. Up goes the coin, Finch calls Heads and it's Heads. AUSTRALIA ELECT TO FIELD!
PITCH REPORT - Shane Watson says that the wicket is quite dry with no real live grass. The Aussie feels that the middle overs with the spinners are going to be crucial. Watson further adds that it should be a good pitch for batting, although it could be a bit two-paced. So the toss will be quite interesting as batting first might be an advantage.
David Warner comes up for a little chat. The Aussie opener says that there is a lot of confidence in their team and as a collective unit, it is going to be all about producing the goods with both bat and ball. Adds that for him, it is about going out there and trying to put his team in a good position. Tells that the trend here in the Powerplay is about minimizing the damage and they will look to do that.
Win the toss, win the trophy? Well, that statement may sound unfair but that's the truth. Dubai has favoured the chasing teams in this edition of the T20 World Cup. In the 12 games played here so far, only once a team has defended a score. But, in the night games, no team has defended a score yet. Dew usually has played a major role but in the last semi-final, there wasn't much dew. Still, toss is going to be very critical as the captain winning it would prefer chasing.
The 'nice guys' of world cricket, New Zealand, surprisingly tend to find the tag of 'underdogs' attached to them at the start of many major ICC tournaments. But their performance paints a different picture altogether. Since 2011, they have reached the semi-finals of all the ODI World Cups and reached the finals twice. Their performance in the T20 World Cup hasn't been all that great, but given their talent, it is no surprise that they are here in the finale. The last time the Kiwis played in a World Cup final, the match went into overtime and New Zealand lost by the barest of margins and they would want to change that. The Kiwis won the World Test Championship a few months ago and would want to finish 2021 on a high by winning here. Will Kane Williamson lead the Blackcaps to their first-ever World Cup win? Time will tell.
The Australian team is a powerhouse of cricketing talent. They have won more ODI World Cups than any other team and had probably the strongest Test teams back in the day. But somehow, the T20 format is not the one where they have excelled. Their best performance in the T20 World Cup came back in 2010 when they reached the final but then lost against England. Given the quality of cricketers in Australia, their performance in previous editions of the competition was always a surprise. But that changed in this edition. This Australian team was not the favourites leading up to the tournament, but they have played like champions. The Aussies have done well in all three departments and they have found new match-winners in each of their clashes. Will Finch and co cross this final hurdle and become the first bunch of male Australian cricketers to lay their hands on this trophy?
Group stage - done. Super 12s - done. Two exciting semi-finals - done. Now, the next 40 overs will see a new team lift the T20 World Cup trophy. It is the trans-Tasman rivalry between New Zealand and Australia and one of these teams will be crowned the World Champions. We are more than excited and surely, you all are too for what promises to be an exciting finale. With that, a very warm welcome to our coverage and thank you for joining us.
... FINALE TIME ...
