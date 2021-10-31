Afghanistan vs Namibia, Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Afghanistan Look To Get Back To Winning Ways, Face Namibia
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, AFG vs NAM: Afghanistan lost to Pakistan in their previous match but will start as overwhelming favourites against Namibia.
Afghanistan would look to shrug off their defeat to Pakistan and return to winning ways when they take on debutants Namibia, who will be eager to continue their dream run in the T20 World Cup, in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan have proven that they are not a team to be taken lightly. They are armed with a world-class spin attack comprising the likes of Rashid Khan, who has perfected his craft while playing in various T20 leagues around the world, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and skipper Mohammad Nabi. Their prowess has been on display in their first two matches. While they completely bamboozled Scotland in their tournament opener victory, they pushed an in-form Pakistan side to the brink on Friday night. Namibia, on the other hand, have surprised everyone in the tournament. After handing defeats to Netherlands and Ireland in the qualifiers, the team has managed to script a memorable win over Scotland in their first Super 12 game. Namibia's best shot is by putting runs on the board and capitalise on Afghanistan's relatively poor pace attack. They also hold the advantage of being familiar with the conditions, having played three games here. (LIVE SCORECARD)
AFG vs NAM Live Updates
Match 27 of the T20 World Cup sees the clash between Afghanistan and Namibia. Both these teams won their game against Scotland to get off the mark in the Super 12s. But Afghanistan lost their latest match against Pakistan and would want to get back to winning ways soon. The batting of Afghanistan has been hot and cold so far. They had a great outing against Scotland but their top order struggled against Pakistan. The tactic of fighting fire with fire did not work for them and they might change that. Their bowling is expectedly very dependent on Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi. But apart from the 3 spinners, they have struggled with the ball. They need their pacers to step up otherwise they will find themselves in trouble just like they did against Pakistan. Namibia, on the other hand, had a good outing against Scotland. Their bowlers had Scotland on the mat and restricted them to 109 in 20 overs. Things got close when they were chasing but they got over the line with 4 wickets in hand. The good thing for them from that clash though would be how JJ Smit stepped up to the plate when the team needed him. Their batting had been quite dependent on David Wiese and Gerhard Erasmus to finish things off so they would be happy that someone else took up the mantle to play the role of the finisher. Given their quality and experience, one would be tempted to mark Afghanistan as the favourites to win this clash. But we have seen some interesting things happen in the T20 format and given their recent form, Namibia too can spring a surprise. Who will get two points here? We will find out.