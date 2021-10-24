India vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A short slower ball, outside off, it grips in the surface. Rizwan jumps and guides it to point and gets to the other end to retain strike.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker now on middle, Azam jams it out towards covers for one.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, this is worked with soft hands through mid-wicket. Two taken.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Another top-class shot! Once again picked the length early! Short and on middle, Rizwan rocks back and hammers the pull through mid-wicket. Almost a run-a-ball is needed.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Need a lot more of these to build the pressure! A yorker on middle, this is jammed out back to the bowler.
Change in bowling. Virat Kohli brings back Jasprit Bumrah. He has gone for 13 from his 2 overs so far. Can he get the first wicket for India?
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The game is slipping away a little too quickly now! This is another 'hit me' ball! Shorter and on the pads, this is pulled hard and fine towards the fine leg fence.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Good call of no from Rizwan! Azam comes down the track and the length is shortened. Azam looks to cut but this goes off the outside edge to short third man. Azam wants a run but is sent back.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Azam pushes it through covers for one. Good sensible batting.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Azam wants to end this quickly now! Slightly shorter and he picks the length early, rocks back and hammers it through mid-wicket. Boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rizwan sweeps, it goes through square leg for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flat and quick, on off. Rizwan hits it to long on for one. 16 from that over. 51 needed more.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Azam hits it to long on for one. That brings up the 100 for Pakistan and the century stand between these two. One feels that barring a horrible collapse, they should win it from here.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Poor ball and this is punished! Short ball, on middle. Azam rocks back, says thank you very much and sends the ball sailing over the mid-wicket fence. That brings up his fifty and what a knock this has been! The Pakistani skipper has led from the front and would want to finish the game soon now. The Indian skipper, Kohli, on the other hand, has a worried face.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Rizwan punches it past covers for one.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fielder! Tossed up, wide outside off. Rizwan reaches for it and then slog-sweeps it. There is a man at deep square leg. He leaps but the ball goes over him.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on leg. Azam looks to pull but gets the bottom edge. The ball goes towards square leg for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, around leg. Rizwan looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. 5 from the over.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, on off. Rizwan pulls it to the right of long on. The fielder gets across and keeps it to a couple.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Azam comes down the track so Jadeja fires one on the pads. Azam misses the flick. The ball hits the pads and goes to the off side. A leg bye is taken.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Rizwan reaches out and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Rizwan blocks it out. A dot ball here and there would not bother Pakistan at all.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Azam backs away to the leg side and works it to long on for one.
INJURY UPDATE - Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting and is off the ground. We are hearing that he has gone for a precautionary scan.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Edged but a single. Length ball, outside off. Azam throws his bat at it. He gets the outside edge but the ball goes towards third man for one. 9 from the over and India would feel the game is slipping away from their hands now.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, on middle. Azam sets himself deep in the crease and hits it down the ground. The man from long on gets across and keeps it down to a couple.
10.4 overs (0 Run) A perfect yorker, just outside off. Azam gets his bat down but fails to dig it out.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Blocked out by Azam.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Azam drives it uppishly. The man from mid off gets to his left, leaps but the ball goes way over him.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Azam punches it well. The man from point dives and gets his hand to it. The ball goes towards deep cover and they sprint back for the second. The throw comes in but they run really hard.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Pakistan, chasing a target of 152, are 125/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between India and Pakistan. Everything related to India and Pakistan match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Pakistan live score. Do check for India vs Pakistan scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.