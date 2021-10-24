India vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end but India get 15 from the over. Length ball, on off. Kohli comes down the track and works it to mid-wicket.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Pant works it to fine leg for a single now. The 50-run stand comes up and this pair has bailed India out from a precarious situation.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, outside off. Pant punches it past point. The man from deep cover gets to his right but Pant and Kohli run hard to get the second run.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in a row! Another one-handed biggie! Ali comes over the wicket now. He bowls a slower ball, on a length, outside off. Pant extends his arms and hits it over long off. The bottom hand once again comes off but the ball keeps on flying over the fence. This time Kohli smiles. The momentum is shifting and the crowd is sensing it.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Here comes the Pant special, one-handed maximum! Length ball, around leg. Pant gets low and tries to heave it towards deep square leg. The bottom hand comes off the handle but the ball goes all the way. That is the shorter side of the ground and Pant will likely target that. Babar Azam has a wry smile on his face.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Pant gets down the track but taps it to point. We could see Pant upping the ante now.
Hasan Ali is back! A wicket in his first over and Azam probably wants another one and hence, gets him back. Can he deliver?
10.6 overs (1 Run) Nicely played for a single. Full again, on middle, Pant hits it straight back. Rauf puts his left hand out but does not get to it. The man from long on gets to his right and keeps it to one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled. A very full one, just outside off at 152 kph. Pant gets under it but hits it straight towards extra cover.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off, Kohli hits it to the right of the bowler. Rauf dives but cannot get there. The ball goes towards mid on and a single is taken.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Pant drives it towards deep backward point for yet another single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Kohli looks to flick it but it takes the leading edge. The ball goes to third man. Single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Rauf has to reload now. Length ball, down the leg side. Kohli misses the flick and the umpire has a bit of arm-stretching to do. Wide!
10.1 overs (1 Run) Rauf starts with a shorter ball, outside off. Pant cuts it over covers for a single.
