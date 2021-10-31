India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Drifting on the pads, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Two taken! A flatter ball, outside off. Kohli gets low and cuts it to the left of deep cover to collect a brace.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Kohli slaps it to deep cover for one more.
9.2 overs (0 Run) A flatter ball, on off. Kohli skips down and tries to slash at it but does so off the inner half and the ball rolls to cover.
9.1 overs (0 Run) A full ball, angling on off. Kohli prods and defends in front of cover.
Mitchell Santner is back on. Just 4 runs came off his first 2 overs.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Kohli steers it down to third man for a single. Just 2 runs coming off the over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Kohli looks to tuck it on the leg side but gets an inside edge back on the pads.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs in a short ball, on off. Kohli sways away from it. He looks at the umpire thinking it is a wide but doesn't get it.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Pant punches it through the diving backward point fielder and takes a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Blocked out back on the deck.
Adam Milne comes back into the attack. Gave away 15 runs in his first over.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Pant taps it to point.
7.6 overs (1 Run) This is fuller in length, on middle. Rishabh Pant eases it to long on for a run. Just 4 runs and a wicket off the over!
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around middle and leg. Rishabh Pant tucks it to the leg side and looks to get off the mark with a run. Virat Kohli though is not interested and sends him back.
Rishabh Pant is the new man in.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ish Sodhi strikes now and it is Rohit Sharma who has to walk back to the hut! The move to send Rohit Sharma at no.3 hasn't worked for India and they are in a spot of bother! A half-tracker, outside off. Rohit Sharma stays back and looks to pull but it takes the bottom half of the blade and the ball goes straight to Martin Guptill at long on. He runs forward and takes an important catch.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around leg. Rohit Sharma sweeps it towards short fine leg.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, down leg. Virat Kohli tucks it behind square on the leg side for one.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, outside off. Virat Kohli reaches out and whips it to wide of long on to collect a couple of runs.
Time for more spin as Ish Sodhi is into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Virat Kohli works it to long on for a run.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Make that four in a row! Loopy ball, outside off. Virat Kohli looks for the expansive drive but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Flatter ball, around off. Virat Kohli blocks it off the front foot.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A slight mix-up in the middle but Virat Kohli survives! Tossed up, around off. Kohli pushes it towards point and looks for a single but is sent back by Rohit Sharma. The fielder throws the ball to the keeper, Devon Conway and he whips the bails off in a flash but Virat Kohli was well in.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Virat Kohli drives but finds the cover fielder.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma cuts it to point. The fielder there fumbles and concedes a run.
Mitchell Santner is back on. Went for just 2 runs in his first over.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling in from middle. Virat Kohli prods and blocks it watchfully.
Virat Kohli arrives to the middle.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Huge wicket this for New Zealand as the dangerous KL Rahul departs! Back of a length, around off. KL Rahul stays back and miscues his pull in the air towards deep square leg. Daryl Mitchell there settles under it and takes a good catch. KL Rahul must be gutted with himself as he has failed to capitalize on the start that he got!
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around middle and leg. Rohit Sharma nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. KL Rahul drives on the up towards the bowler. Tim Southee gets a hand to it and the ball goes towards mid off. A single taken.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. KL Rahul blocks it off the back foot.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! STREAKY! Good-length ball, outside off. KL Rahul looks to heave it away but he gets a thick inside edge. The ball goes past the keeper and into the fine leg fence.
