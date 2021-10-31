India vs New Zealand: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then! 111 needed for New Zealand to grab the two points. An easy target for them and they will fancy chasing it out. Will it be that easy or the Indian bowlers will play their magic? We will find out as the chase is about to start.
Ish Sodhi is up for a chat, he says that the pitch is playing slow than they expected. Mentions that their main tactic was to bowl touch slower and keep it tight. Tells that unfortunately they dropped a couple of catches but they would take this score on any given day.
New Zealand were top-notch with the ball in their hand. The swing master, Southee and Boult combined to get both the openers out for a timid score. Sharma was dropped on the very first ball he faced but he failed to capitalize on it and then Sodhi then showed his magic and got both the big fish. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets to his name. Ish Sodhi too was outstanding with the ball. Overall, it was an excellent performance from the Black Caps and they will be very happy heading into the break.
Well, India's decision to jumble things up front has just backfired on them. One of the world's best opening batsman perhaps, Rohit Sharma walked out at number 3, Kishan who got his first game of the tournament took his place. Too many questions to ask but the results are in front of you. India started with a conservative approach but neither got runs in the Powerplay nor did they manage to keep wickets in the hand. A lot of pressure was on Kohli's shoulder to deliver again but he perished just after the drinks break. Pant and Pandya tried to stable the things but the former went back cheaply. Pandya too fell and then it was Jadeja who helped India cross the 100-run mark. Something for their bowlers to work for.
This has been the trend, isn't it? The captain winning the toss is the happier person walking back to the pavilion. Well, now it was Williamson but thanks to a collective performance from his bowling compartment against the mighty Indian batters. Also, Fun fact - For the first time, a team has failed to hit a boundary between overs 7 & 15 in this T20 World Cup. Not something Kohli & Co. would love to hear.
19.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Ish Sodhi has put down a sitter! Slower ball, into the pitch, around middle. Ravindra Jadeja hangs back and whips it uppishly towards fine leg. The ball goes straight to Sodhi but he drops it. Just a single to end the innings! India finish with 110/7.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air, but safe! Back of a length, around off. Ravindra Jadeja skips down and looks to heave it away but he gets a top edge and the ball goes towards mid on. The fielder from mid off runs there and the batters take two.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Southee bangs it into the deck, outside off. Ravindra Jadeja reaches out and looks to cut but he misses.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Some crucial runs for India here! A low full toss, on middle. Ravindra Jadeja gets low and tonks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Ravindra Jadeja stays back and pushes it to long on. Shardul Thakur wanted a single but is sent back by Jadeja.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off. Ravindra Jadeja skips down and heaves it to wide of long on for a couple of runs. Had the throw been at the bowler's end, Mohammed Shami was a goner!
Tim Southee (3-0-15-1) to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss, on middle. Ravindra Jadeja heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boult errs in his line and length and hurls a low full toss, on the pads. Jadeja is up to the task as he whips it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
Mohammed Shami is the new batsman in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Oh, dear! India are losing their way completely and it is Shardul Thakur who takes his walk back to the pavilion now! A slower ball, on a length, around off. Shardul Thakur looks to loft it over mid off but he miscues it high in the air towards Martin Guptill at mid off. He runs behind and takes a good catch.
18.3 overs (0 Run) A well-directed bumper, around middle and leg. Shardul Thakur looks to pull but he fails to get any bat on it.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shardul Thakur pushes it to mid off. Ravindra Jadeja wanted a single but is sent back by Thakur.
Shardul Thakur walks out to bat.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and India slip further! Another slower ball, banged into the deck. Hardik Pandya stands tall and looks to clear long off but he fails to get the desired elevation and the ball goes straight to Martin Guptill at long off who takes a dolly.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end the over, and a much-needed for India! Milne bowls it slower, into the pitch. Ravindra Jadeja shuffles across and scoops it to the right of the keeper. The ball races away to the fence.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Hardik Pandya stays back and lofts it towards long on. The fielder collects it on the bounce. The batters cross for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle. Ravindra Jadeja drills it to long on for another run.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker now, around middle. Hardik Pandya squeezes it out towards long on for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) This is top stuff from the Kiwi bowlers! Another ball, banged into the pitch, coming in with the angle. Hardik Pandya is cramped for room as he tries to cut it. The ball goes towards cover.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around middle. Ravindra Jadeja pulls it along the ground towards deep square leg for one.
Adam Milne (3-0-22-1) to bowl out.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No, he can't! Back of a length, outside off. Hardik Pandya hangs back, waits for it and cuts it over point to collect a boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Jadeja stays back and dabs it to backward point. A single taken. Excellent over from Boult so far! Can he finish it well?
16.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle and leg. Hardik Pandya stays back and drills it to long on for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around middle. Jadeja digs it out towards long on for a run.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short of a length, outside off. Ravindra Jadeja looks to heave it to the leg side but he misses.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Hardik Pandya whips it to deep square leg for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full again, down leg. Pandya flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. End of an excellent spell from the birthday boy. Ish Sodhi finishes with figures 4-0-17-2!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, on middle. Jadeja plays it to long on for a run.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg, Jadeja steps out and works it to mid-wicket.
15.3 overs (0 Run) A googly outside off, Jadeja defends it to to cover.
15.2 overs (1 Run) In the air, but safe! Short and on off, Pandya throws his hands at it and splices it towards sweeper cover for a run.
15.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too outside off, Pandya leaves it alone. Wide given.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Ravindra Jadeja knocks it in front of long on for a single.
