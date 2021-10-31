India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on middle. Conway pulls it to deep square leg for a run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, on off. Kane Williamson works it to long on for one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Kane Williamson dabs it to backward point.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Devon Conway punches it off the back foot towards covers.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on leg. Devon Conway looks to glance it on the leg side but misses. He gets hit on the pads.
Devon Conway is the new man in.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Fuller in length, on middle. Daryl Mitchell takes the aerial route and heaves it to long on. Didn't get the distance he wanted and KL Rahul takes an easy catch. Misses out on a well-deserved maiden T20I fifty. Daryl Mitchell departs for a well made 49 though.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Slower anf fuller, outside off. Daryl Mitchell nudges it to mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and angling down the leg side. Daryl Mitchell watches the ball go over him. Wide called.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on off. Kane Williamson dabs it down to third man for a run.
12.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker, on middle. Kane Williamson jams it out to mid on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, angling down. Kane Williamson gets low and pulls it to deep square leg for one more. 17 needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length, on middle. Daryl Mitchell whips it to deep square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Kane Williamson skips down and eases it down to long on for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle, a slower ball. Daryl Mitchell pulls it to deep backward square leg for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Kane Williamson pushes off the outer half to point.
Hardik Pandya is introduced into the attack now.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Kane dabs it to third man for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs a bouncer on middle. Kane Williamson watches it sail over his head.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, flicked to deep square leg for a brace.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball! A full ball, on off. Kane Williamson pushes it to the left of covers where Kohli dives and stops it.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A slower full ball, on off. Kane Williamson pushes it to point.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, angling on middle, pulled away to mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Kane Williamson guides it to third man for a single.
