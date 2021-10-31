India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! You miss, I hit stuff!
Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and down the leg side, Pant looks to flick but misses. Wided.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pandya gets up on his toes and tucks it to mid-wicket for a run.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on the pads. Rishabh Pant looks to beat the short fine leg fielder but couldn't manage to. A single.
Adam Milne (2-0-17-0) is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Flatter ball, down leg. Rishabh Pant misses his flick yet again and gets hit on the pad. The ball rolls away for a leg bye.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Hardik Pandya reaches out and cuts it to sweeper cover for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Rishabh Pant works it to deep square to collect a run.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, down leg. Rishabh Pant misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
13.2 overs (1 Run) What a stop that was! Athleticism at its best! Short ball, on leg. Pandya hangs back and smacks it towards deep mid-wicket off the top edge. The ball skies up in the air for a long time. James Neesham flies like a superman and catches the ball. He realizes that he will go over the ropes so he throws the ball back inside the boundary line. Saves five runs for his side.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, Rishabh Pant charges down the track and lifts it to long on. Only a single.
Ish Sodhi (2-0-8-2) comes back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Rishabh Pant tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Only 4 runs from the over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle. Pandya nudges it to mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on off. Rishabh Pant goes on his knee and looks to slog. The ball goes off the inside edge to short fine leg for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Slower and short, on middle. Hardik Pandya waits for the ball to come and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Hardik Pandya is early on his stroke and chips it towards mid on.
Tim Southee (2-0-11-1) comes back to bowl.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single. These two need to stay and build a partnership.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Pant pushes it to mid-wicket for one more.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Slanting on the pads, flicked to square leg for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Pandya solidly blocks it.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Another one angling down the leg side. Pandya tickles it to fine leg for a brace.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, flicked to square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Pant tucks it on the leg side for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Good fielding! A full ball, outside off. Pandya dabs it to the left of backward point who does well to stop it. A single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to covers for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker from Sodhi. Pant gets his bat down in time and blocks it.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, drilled down to long on. Pandya is off the mark with a single.
Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Huge, huge wicket for New Zealand and they strike right after the drinks break. Sodhi hurls a full ball, around off. Virat Kohli gets on his knee and tries to slog-sweep it but does not middle it. The ball skies up and lobs toward long on where Trent Boult holds onto the catch. Kohli just drops his head and starts walking back to the pavilion. Worrying signs for India now.
