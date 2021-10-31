India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
3.5 overs (3 Runs) 3 runs.
Kane Williamson walks out to bat.
3.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Jasprit Bumrah draws first blood.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over Hardik Pandya at mid off! Length ball, on middle. Martin Guptill advances down the track and smashes it over mid off for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A yorker on off, Guptill keeps it out.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Guptill dabs it into the ground. The ball goes towards the keeper. He looks for a single but is sent back by Daryl Mitchell.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Short ball from Bumrah, on middle and leg. Daryl Mitchell looks to pull it away but misses. Rishabh Pant puts a big stretch to his left to stop the ball. Gets his gloves on it. The batters steal a single. The umpire signals wide for height.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Tosses it up, on middle. Martin Guptill gets on his knee and slog-sweeps it to deep backward square leg. Ravindra Jadeja runs to his right to stop the ball. Keeps it down to a couple.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On off, heaved towards deep backward square leg for a run.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, on middle and leg. Guptill heaves it to long on for a single now.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! LOVELY SHOT! Tosses it up, on off. Martin Guptill stands tall and lifts it towards long off for another boundary. This is Guptill at it's best.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slightly short, outside off. Martin Guptill sees the width and cuts it past backward point for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Guptill nudges it to mid-wicket off the back foot.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah attacking the stumps up top! Full again, on middle. Daryl Mitchell defends it to the off side. A good over from him. Just a single from it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A low dipping full toss, on leg, nipping in late. Daryl Mitchell looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Guptill nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Fires a yorker, on middle, at 139 kph. Martin Guptill defends it back to the bowler.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on middle. Guptill jams it out to mid on.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Guptill comes forward and pushes it to mid on.
Who will bowl from the other end? Jasprit Bumrah it is!
0.6 over (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to point. A bit of a hesitation between the two for a single but no harm done in the end.
0.5 over (1 Run) Tosses it up, on off. Guptill pushes it to long on for a run.
0.4 over (1 Run) Varun Chakravarthy sees Daryl Mitchell advancing down the track so bowls it down the leg side. Mitchell does well to get his body as otherwise Rishabh Pant would have had a stumping chance. He works it off his pads on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
0.3 over (1 Run) Slower through the air, on middle. Guptill pushes it to long on for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Sliding on middle and leg, Guptill defends it to mid on.
0.1 over (2 Runs) New Zealand and Martin Guptill are underway! Full and on middle, Guptill puts a stride forward and nudges if off the inner half of the bat through square leg for a brace.
