India vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Namibia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angled across from 'round the stumps. Rahul hangs back and cuts it to deep backward point for one.
DRINKS! Too late a wicket for Namibia? It looks like it. Just 47 needed in 61 balls. The openers have given the platform to chase it down comfortably. For Namibia, only quick wickets can change the course for them. Suryakumar Yadav joins KL Rahul in the middle.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rohit Sharma finally runs out of luck! A length ball, on off and Rohit Sharma looks to go downtown. The ball comes off the toe end of the bat and is skied towards the gully region. Zane Green, the wicket-keeper settles under it and takes a really fine catch as the ball hung in the air for a long time. End of a blistering knock from Rohit Sharma and Jan Frylinck gets the breakthrough.
9.4 overs (1 Run) This one is banged in, around off. Rahul pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KL Rahul making it look easy! On the pads, Rahul picks it up and guides it over the backward square leg fence for a maximum.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Frylinck bowls it a touch shorter and outside off. Sharma slashes it to deep point for another one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Rahul hangs back and pulls it in front of square for a single.
Jan Frylinck is back into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, on middle. Rahul drives it down to long off for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full again, on middle and leg, worked to wide long on for one.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flatter delivery, pushed wider and Rohit Sharma dances down the track and thumps it back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Yorks Sharma yet again! Nicol Loftie-Eaton gives it air and bowls it full, around off. Sharma bunts it onto the deck.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, really full and on middle. Sharma just about manages to keep it out.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, on off. Rahul makes room and drives it through mid off for a single.
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to bowl now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, on a length. Rahul hits it to long on for a single. 63 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Rohit Sharma! His second in this tournament! Elegance personified! A slower full ball, on middle. Sharma works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off. Sharma gets on his knee and tries to sweep-scoop it over 45 but does not connect.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Sharma clears his front leg and tries to heave it but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A length ball, angling on the pads. Rohit Sharma tickles it fine to the fine leg fence. He moves to 49 now.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, eased down to long on for one.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary off the last ball! A length ball, on middle. Rohit Sharma gets underneath the ball and pulls it over square leg for a boundary. He moves to 45.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle, drilled down to long on for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short again but this time it was slower. Sharma pulls it late and towards square leg for one more.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Rahul pulls it to deep mid-wicket who collects it on a bounce. A single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Sharma bunts it to square leg and rotates the strike.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Rahul flicks it aerially and towards mid-wicket for one.
Jan Frylinck is inserted into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. This is flicked to square leg for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, India are 54/0. 79 runs needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air but safe! A full ball, outside off. Rahul toe ends this one in the air and over covers where the ball drops safely. A couple.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Sharma skips down and tries to heave but gets inner half of his bat to deep mid-wicket. One.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle, nudged to mid-wicket for a single. 50 up for India. They are off to a flier.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic Rahul shot! A length ball, outside off. KL Rahul stays back and punches it through covers for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, full and on middle. Sharma flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
