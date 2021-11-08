India vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Namibia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the run chase!
... RUN CHASE ...
Right then. Indian bowler's have done their job. Now the onus will be on their batters to chase down the target and bid farewell to their Head Coach, Ravi Shastri, on a winning note. Namibia have a good bowling unit, they will hope to make the chase a bit difficult? Who will come out on top? To find out, do join us for the chase on the other side.
Ravichandran Ashwin says that the surface had decent bounce and there is a strong cross-breeze, which helped the spinners today. Adds that along with the variations, pace is also very important to vary and the wicket is better than the last time they played here. Mentions that the dew does help batting second as the ball comes on a bit better and these are all external factors that one cannot control. Ends by saying that they will like to finish on a high and it's an honour playing in the Indian colours and hopes that he doesn't get to bat today.
The Indian spinners strangled the Namibian batting line-up. Ashwin and Jadeja were the pick of the bowlers, as both bagged 3 wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah picked up a brace. Rahul Chahar could not make the most of his opportunity, he remained wicketless, but he bowled brilliantly. Shami also could not get into the wicket's column. Overall, it was a team performance.
Namibia lacked partnerships in the middle! Baard and Michael Van Lingen fared really well in the first four overs. But once the latter was skittled out, it was a collapse for the Namibians. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Their batters could not build a solid stand in the middle which proved to be costly. In the end, the middle order and the tail-enders chipped in some runs to exceed the 130-run mark.
Namibia fought till the end and made sure to get a decent score on the scoreboard. India were top-notch with the ball. They dominated throughout the innings. Namibia will be a little upset but it was never easy to negotiate against a top bowling pack of India.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single. A length ball, on middle. Ruben Trumpelmann whips it to deep square leg where the fielder overruns but does well to get his hand out. A single. NAMIBIA END AT 132/8.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Yorker, on middle. Ruben Trumpelmann works it to deep square leg for a couple of runs. Can Namibia finish on a high?
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 10 off two balls! A short ball, outside off. Ruben Trumpelmann pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. KL Rahul goes for the catch but the ball drops in front of him and rolls through him and into the fence.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! Misses his yorker now and serves a full ball, on middle. Ruben Trumpelmann powers it over long on for a biggie.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Short and into the pitch, outside off. Ruben Trumpelmann misses his pull completely. Two dot balls now.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Attempts a yorker but bowls a full toss, on the pads. Ruben Trumpelmann misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. It rolls back to the bowler.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Another pacy yorker, on middle. Jan Frylinck nudges it wide of deep mid-wicket and takes a couple of runs.
Ruben Trumpelmann is in at number 10.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rohit Sharma is everywhere on the field today! A full ball, outside off, it was the slower ball which deceives David Wiese as he tries to loft it on the off side. It takes the toe end and the ball lobs it towards cover where Sharma takes an easy catch.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On middle. Jan Frylinck works it to mid-wicket for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) A direct hit and Jan Frylinck was surely on his way! A full ball, on middle. Jan Frylinck hits it back to Bumrah and tries for a quick single. Bumrah has eternal time to shy at the keeper's end but misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower ball but down the leg side. Jan Frylinck misses his flick.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball from Bumrah, on middle. Jan Frylinck makes room and tries to ramp it up but misses.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A pacy yorker, on middle. Wiese tucks it to mid-wicket and takes a single. He wanted another run but was sent back.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Very full and on off. Jan Frylinck punches it to deep point. The cover fielder comes across and cuts it off. Two taken. 12 coming of the over. Just what Namibia wanted.
17.5 overs (3 Runs) A yorker, on middle. Wiese digs it out through mid-wicket and scampers across for three runs now.
17.4 overs (5 Runs) OVERTHROWS! On middle. Jan Frylinck taps it to point for a quick single. Ravindra Jadeja has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. No backup there and the ball races away to the square leg fence. Five runs.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Now serves a pacy bouncer, on middle. Jan Frylinck sways away from it.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
Mohammed Shami (2-0-14-0) comes back into the attack.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Comes around the wicket and targets the stumps. Jan Frylinck tucks it to square leg for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length, pushed to deep cover for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle. Jan Frylinck sits under it.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! 100 up for Namibia! A yorker, on the pads. Jan Frylinck looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the vacant fine leg region for a boundary.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Now serves it full and on middle. Jan Frylinck flicks it in the square leg region for a couple of runs.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Angles it on a length, on middle, hit back to the bowler.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Jan Frylinck tries to push it but misses it completely.
Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack now.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, angled across Wiese, who keeps it out on the off side. Ravichandran Ashwin ends with figures of, 4-0-20-3!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Frylinck squeezes it out to sweeper cover for one.
Jan Frylinck comes to the crease.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! A dream off-spinner's delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin comes 'round the wicket to the left-hander and tosses it up, on middle. Ashwin does hold it back a bit and this is what bamboozles Zane Green. Green looks to keep it out but gets beaten in flight and also off the pitch as the ball straightens a bit. Zane Green departs for a golden duck and David Wiese is running out of partners.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery yet again and Wiese punches it off the back foot to deep point for one.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On off and blocked out by Wiese.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on middle and leg. Wiese looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
Match Reports
- India vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Namibia are 132/8. The live updates of India vs Namibia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Namibia, India vs Namibia live score, India vs Namibia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.