India vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Namibia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ravindra Jadeja ends his spell with his third wicket of the night!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Slowed up, around middle and Smit keeps it out.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Jadeja keeps the pace on and bowls it on off stump. Wiese drives it on the up and gets a single down to sweeper cover.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on off and skidding on. Wiese manages to keep it out.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and Smit works it through mid-wicket for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, on off and punched off the back foot on the off side for a run.
Ravindra Jadeja to end his spell now.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary in the over! Chahar goes full and wide, Smit throws his hands at it and gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies past Rohit Sharma at slip and ends up in the third man fence. 13 off the over.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter one, on middle and punched down to long on for one.
13.5 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Rahul Chahar is trying to do something different but isn't exceuting it well enough. This is dragged down, around off. Wiese waits for it and slaps it off the back foot and gets it behind square on the off side for a boundary.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, around off. Smit pushes it towards cover-point with soft hands and sets off for a quick single. Good running.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter delivery, on off stump. Wiese punches it off the back foot through covers for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, enticing Smit to go big but Smit just caresses it down to long off for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, outside off. Smit looks to cover drive but slices it towards point.
Rahul Chahar to bowl his final over now.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A touch short and wide, cut away off the back foot to deep point by Smit for a run.
12.5 overs (3 Runs) Ashwin strays down the leg side yet again and Wiese paddles it really fine. The fielder runs towards it from deep backward square leg and fumbles a bit. This allows the batters to come back for the third.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, outside off and slashed away to deep point for one.
JJ Smit is the new man in.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! This is a body blow for Namibia as their skipper is sent back to the pavilion. Ravichandran Ashwin fires in a quicker one, outside off stump. Gerhard Erasmus looks to cut it away off the back foot but ends up getting a faint edge on it. Rishabh Pant takes a really sharp catch and Ashwin gets his second wicket of the night.
12.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Ravichandran Ashwin goes for the carrom ball but doesn't execute it well. This is way down the leg side, Erasmus looks to sweep but misses. The ball goes past Pant and races away into the fine leg fence.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Yet again Erasmus looks to come down the track, Ashwin sees him coming and bowls it shorter. Erasmus taps it back to Ashwin.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Erasmus skips down the track and Ashwin fires it in. Erasmus looks to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge towards covers.
Ravichandran Ashwin changes the ends now.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full, on the pads. Erasmus clips it to square leg. They get a run, A tidy over by Jadeja.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, full, on off. Wiese pushes it through point for another single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads, Wiese flicks it to square leg for a couple.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker. Flatter, on off. Wiese stays back and pushes it to cover.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Full, on middle. Wiese plays it back to the bowler.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, around off. Erasmus guides it to backward point for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja (2-0-8-2) is back on.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! A little luck going Namibia's way. They need it at the moment. Full and around off. Wiese throws his bat at it. The ball takes the outside edge, goes past the keeper and into the boundary at third man. A good over for Namibia, 11 runs coming off it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Erasmus reverse sweeps it to backward point for a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Short, on off. Gerhard Erasmus goes on the backfoot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Another run now! Flatter and outside off. Wiese cuts it through point for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Erasmus reaches out and lifts it over point for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off. Erasmus slashes it to cover but straight to the fielder.
