2.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spills it full and down the leg side. Baard misses his flick. Wided.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over and Namibia are up and running! A length ball, on middle. Michael Van Lingen clears his front leg and hoicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Michael Van Lingen tucks it to mid-wicket.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off, pushed to point.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Freebie and that is dispatched! A full toss again, on middle. Michael Van Lingen drives it past mid off for a boundary.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on middle. Baard gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls to the off side and they take a quick single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A full toss to start for Bumrah, on the pads. Michael Van Lingen misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to fine leg and they take a leg bye.
Who will bowl from the other end? Jasprit Bumrah it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Michael Van Lingen works it to point where the fielder fumbles and allows a single.
0.5 over (1 Run) LEG BYE! Now angles it on the pads. Baard misses his flick. They take a leg bye off the pads and towards square leg.
0.4 over (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Baard leans and pushes it straight to point.
0.3 over (1 Run) Michael Van Lingen is underway! A length ball, outside off, cut away to deep point for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Goes full now, on middle. Michael Van Lingen hits it back to Shami.
Indian players have a black band around their sleeves. To pay their respect for the sad demise of Tarak Sinha. One of India's most respected cricket coaches.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, swinging down the leg side. Michael Van Lingen misses his flick. Rishabh Pant does well to dive to his right and carry it.
0.1 over (1 Run) Edgy start! This one shapes away off the deck, on a length, outside off. Stephan Baard looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge to third man for a single.
Done with all the pre-match proceedings! The Indian players are seen to be in a huddle. Kohli passing on a message to his side. Later they walk out to their respective fielding positions. Followed by Stephan Baard and Michael Van Lingen who walk out to bat for Namibia. Before the first ball, all the players show their support for the Black Lives matter movement. Mohammed Shami to start with the ball.
We are set for the clash! Both the teams come out to the middle for the national anthems. It will be Namibia's anthem first followed by India's.
Ravi Shastri, the Indian Head Coach is in for a chat. He says, his journey has been fantastic. Adds, he is satisfied with his services and says the players have performed really well in all formats. Mentions, high points across all formats they have achieved a lot of great things across the globe. Says, this might be the longest lead they hold against England in a Test series, as the final game will be played next year. Mentions, Rahul Dravid is a great addition, he will only take the side to the peak. Adds, some players will go onto play for 4-5 years, but Kohli has been exceptional and has brought the Test culture alive. He has been a crucial part of the squad. Adds, the players have been through a lot in the past 6 months, being consistently around the bubble life. But this time they could not turn the switch on and make it to the semi finals.
Gerhard Erasmus, the skipper of Namibia, says that it is a great opportunity to come up against a great side. Says that getting through the group stage was the goal and this World Cup has been a great set up for them. Tells that back at home, things are positive and everyone wished them well. Informs that Jan Frylinck is back for Karl Birkenstock.
The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says that they will bowl first again. Mentions that the toss has been a factor here and he's won a couple tosses lately and always looked to bowl first. Adds that it has been an honour for him, being a captain of this team but it's time for him to make way and he is really proud of the team. Mentions that it's now time for someone to step up and Rohit is there along with a couple of other senior players as well who need to take the team forward. Informs that there is one change to the side, Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy.
Namibia (Playing XI) - Stephan Baard, Zane Green (WK), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (C), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck (In for Karl Birkenstock), Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar (In for Varun Chakravarthy), Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah.
TOSS - Both the skippers stride out to the middle for an all-important toss. The coin goes up and lands in favour of India. They have opted BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Shane Watson says that it's a beautiful wicket, nice and dry and compact. Adds that there's not going to be much difference batting first or second, apart from a little bit of dew. Ends by saying that it is a great wicket for batting.
For one last time, Virat Kohli will lead team India in T20I's. A rather emotional season for him, he would have not dreamt of ending his stint like this. Along with him, Ravi Shastri, India's head coach will end his tenure as well. India will hope to end a downhearted season on a positive note against a team that are still finding ways to fight the heavyweights. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
Hello and a warm welcome to the 42nd and the final game of the group stages in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup where India will go up against Namibia. A disappointing season for India will come to an end as they have failed to qualify for the semi finals. Despite winning their last two matches with big margins, India had to rely on Afghanistan to do some favour but expectations were too high on them. This is also the first time that India have failed to qualify for the semi-finals of an ICC tournament under Virat Kohli's captaincy. Namibia though with just a solitary win failed to compete with the big boys.
... MATCH DAY ...
