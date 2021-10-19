India's outgoing fielding coach R Sridhar finds himself extremely fortunate to have coached and interacted with "amazingly talented cricketers" and said that every mistake made was a learning experience along the way. Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun and Sridhar will be leaving at the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup. "I was fortunate to coach & interact with amazingly talented cricketers and help them unleash their full potential. I fostered lasting relationships and made memories that I will treasure for a lifetime and beyond," Sridhar wrote on his Instagram page.

Sridhar, the former Hyderabad left-arm spinner, said that he had accomplished the job he had set out to do.

"I believe that I have accomplished my job with Passion, Sincerity Commitment and to the best of my abilities. Yes, occasional mistakes were made but every mistake was harnessed to make the team a better place," he further wrote.

Sridhar also thanked his boss, the head coach Shastri as well as all the captains he worked with.

"As I walk into my final assignment as the fielding coach of the Indian cricket team I would like to thank BCCI for allowing me to serve the Indian cricket team from 2014 to 2021. A special thank you to Ravi Shastri official, an inspiring leader and mentor to whom I owe this. Also big big thanks to the captains mahi7781 (Dhoni) and Virat Kohli for having sported their faith, trust and belief in me."

Promoted

"I would also like to acknowledge the support of stand-in captains Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, all the players, coaches Anil Kumble, Sanjay Bangar, Vikram Rathour especially senior coach Bharath Arun from whom I learnt so much & all other support staff for making this a wonderful journey."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)