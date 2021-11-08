India and Namibia will clash in the final group stage game of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After losing out on a semi-final spot for the first time in an ICC event since 2012, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will hope finish the tournament on a high against Namibia. India will go into the match on the back of two consecutive victories over Scotland and Afghanistan after being defeated by Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two games. On the other hand, Namibia who are playing their first T20 World Cup have won just one of their four Super 12 matches.

Where will the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When will the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Monday, November 8.

What time will the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)