England vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs New Zealand from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Oh, how the momentum has changed in the last 10 balls! A short ball by Adil Rashid. Daryl Mitchell rocks back and pulls it way over the long on fence. 21 from 14 now.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Neesham would have been gone! Shorter ball, on off. He cuts it to covers and takes off for one. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end so Neesham is safe.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There she goes! Neesham is playing a gem of an innings here for New Zealand! Tossed up, googly and on off. Neesham gets low and slog-sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Chopped to long off. Daryl Mitchell gets in the way of Adil Rashid so he does not take the single. So good to see in such a crunch situation.
Change in bowling. Adil Rashid (3-0-25-0) is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Neesham, swings, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one. End of a huge over, the game has changed into the favor of the Kiwis now.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) That lands in between the two fielders! On middle, Neesham once again looks to loft it over the leg side. Does not connect that well. Liam Livingstone runs to his right from deep mid-wicket. Jonny Bairstow runs to his left from long on but both do not go for the catch. Two in the end. Jordan can't believe it.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BAIRSTOW'S KNEE HAS TOUCHED THE ROPES! That is what he was worried about and that is a maximum for Neesham. Yet another one and he has got New Zealand back into the game. Heart in the mouth stuff for Neesham there. A slower one. this is dragged towards wide long on. The timing is not there. Bairstow runs towards the ball, takes it as he falls down, he does so behind the ropes but releases the ball. Jordan is celebrating. The throw is to the keeper's end where the bails are whipped off. Even the run out is to be checked. The soft signal for the catch is out. Replays show that the knee of Bairstow has touched the ropes.
Is that a catch? The soft signal is out. Hang on, it is a six. Jonny Bairstow's knee touched the ropes while collecting the catch.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is not good, not what is expected from Jordan! He is so good at death but that is what pressure can do to you. Looks to bowl the slower one but bowls it well wide outside off. Left alone.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! This is a huge over! On middle, once again, the bowler misses the spot. It is thumped down to the long on fence for a boundary. This is outstanding batting from Neesham.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure getting to Jordan here! Down the leg side. Way down the leg side. Left alone. Morgan has a word with his bowler.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, on the pads. James Neesham misses the whip. The ball hits his pads and rolls away. Buttler chases it by going towards deep square and they get two leg byes.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! On a length, on the pads. Neesham lines himself up and heaves it way over the mid-wicket fence.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full around off, Neesham drags his attempted slog-sweep to deep mid-wicket. A single to close a terrific over. What a spell from Liam Livingstone - 4-0-22-2!
Change in bowling. Chris Jordan (2-0-16-0) is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips a full ball down the leg side, Neesham sees it through to the keeper.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A bit straighter from Liam, it's worked in the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Liam Livingstone is all over Daryl Mitchell at the moment. Dishes out a leg spinner, outside off, Daryl has not picked it, tries to drive but misses.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, full and outside off, Daryl Mitchell tries to play the reverse-batted shot but misses.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full, around off and spinning away, Daryl throws his bat at it but fails to connect.
The game is slipping away from New Zealand. They need someone to play a blinder of an innings here. Can James Neesham do that?
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Liam Livingstone is doing with the ball, gets his second wicket and removes the dangerous Glenn Phillips. A floated delivery, pitching fuller and around middle, perhaps a leg spinner, Phillips winds up for a big heave over the leg side but gets a massive top edge on it. The ball flies down to long off and Sam Billings takes the simplest of catches. The wheels are coming off for the Kiwis. 60 needed off 29 balls.
