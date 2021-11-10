England vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Glenn Phillips, who was a livewire in the field, comes up for a quick word. Starts by talking about when he collided with the advertising board and says that his hands are fine, just a bit niggly. Tells that it is all about going out there with a positive mindset and keeping up with the rate. Shares that he has got mixed feedback about the pitch, some skidded on and some held on. Adds that he will get a fair idea when he will go out to bat.
England did not have the best of starts with the bat. Jonny Bairstow's return to the top wasn't the best one as he fell early even Buttler got out after getting a start. The English middle order hadn't been under much pressure throughout the competition and here they were under tremendous pressure in a semi-final match. Dawid Malan held the innings together while Moeen Ali was struggling to find his timing initially. The partnership between these had given England a pretty good platform where they could tee off in the final overs. Liam Livingstone hit a couple of lusty blows but Moeen Ali made sure that he batted till the end to see his team cross the 160-run mark.
New Zealand had a brilliant start with the ball. Seeing the back of Bairstow and Buttler early on would have been exactly what they would have prayed for. They did bowl quite well in the middle overs too but England managed to keep ticking along at a steady rate. There were many instances where they gave a boundary on the last ball of the over and that cost them quite a bit of runs. They would be a touch disappointed with the way they finished as there were quite a few loose deliveries in the death overs. Tim Southee was brilliant with the ball. He bowled quite well up front and got the big wicket of Dawid Malan. Adam Milne, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi would be the other wicket-takers.
A good effort by both the teams here. It would be tough to say which team would be happier. But, with the possibility of dew, later on, New Zealand will be quite happy with the way they bowled. This game is now nicely poised for an entertaining second half.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Dropped and two more! 11 from the last over. ENGLAND END WITH 166/4! A full one outside off, Morgan looks to go over covers. He ends up skying it towards the man at sweeper cover. The fielder, Glenn Phillips runs in, slips as he tries to take it, does not hang on. Two taken.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Fumble and two! A short ball, Morgan looks to pull, this goes off the inner half towards short fine leg. Boult fumbles. Two taken.
19.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Extremely wide outside off, looking to stay away from the batter. Morgan lets it be.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Moeen misses out! A full toss on the pads, Ali is probably taken by surprise. He mistimes his attempted swipe across the line. It goes aerially but falls safely towards long leg. Only a single.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time Moeen puts it away! A full toss, outside off, Ali holds his shape and hits it over covers. Boundary. Also, fifty for Moeen! Crucial knock. His team was in trouble when he walked out and he has delivered.
Who will bat now? Eoin Morgan it is. He will be at the non-striker's end.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Straight to the man! Liam Livingstone falls now. A single and a wicket on the first two balls of the last over. Good start from James Neesham! He bowls it really full and wide outside off, difficult to get under those. Liam Livingstone looks to power it over long off but does not get the desired elevation. He holes out to the fielder in the deep. Mitchell Santner has a safe pair of hands.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Singles really won't harm the Kiwis! A full one outside off, it is hit down to long off for one.
Will Kane Williamson go with a spinner in the final over? Nope, here is James Neesham. He went for 7 in his first over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Ali strokes it through covers for one. Another good over for England comes to an end.
18.5 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball, outside off. Ali looks to pull but misses. A dot, gold at this stage.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Another full one, outside off, Liam mistimes his attempted shot but still, it goes through point for one.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beats the dive of Guptill and the 150 is up! Outside off, Liam Livingstone hits it wide of long off. Guptill runs there and puts in a desperate dive but fails to stop it.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) A fumble and two! A full toss again but this is well wide outside off. It is hit down towards long off. The fielder runs to his left and fumbles, two taken.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket for one.
Who will bowl the 19th over? Trent Boult (3-0-31-0) is back.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! Out of here! What a hit! Right in the slot this one. Fuller and on middle, Liam Livingstone launches it over the bowler's head for a biggie. End of a huge over. 170 now seems possible.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Had he hit that, it would have been out of the park! A slower one outside off, Liam Livingstone looks to go big over mid-wicket but misses. That was there to be hit.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That does not come out right! A slower one, well wide outside off. Left alone.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, fuller, this is hit down to long off for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A good short one, on the body, Liam is late into the pull shot and it goes off the under-edge towards short fine leg. A single. Milne got away with that. A short one with fine leg up is a big risk.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide outside off, Ali swings his bat at it. He looks to push it on the off side without much foot movement but it goes off the inner half towards long on for one.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That sounded so good! That is right off the middle! Moeen Ali is on a roll now. Another over which begins with a biggie. Shorter and outside off, another slower one. Ali waits for it and smacks it over the mid-wicket fence.
Change in bowling. Adam Milne (3-0-15-1) is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over for England! On off, this is hit down to long off for one.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Floats it up on the pads, Ali once again looks to whip it, it goes off the inner half through square leg for two.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! A googly, it is outside off. Ali looks to cut but misses.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Moeen looks to go big again! Comes down the track but this time, the length is shortened. Ali swings but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! That is a big hit! Moeen has nailed that! Comes down the track, gets to the pitch of it and smacks it over the mid-wicket fence for a huge one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slows it up but bowls it well wide outside off. Left alone.
Change. Oh wow. Liam Livingstone vs Ish Sodhi should be the contest to watch out for.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A brilliant comeback by Southee after going for a biggie on the first ball! Just the 9 from the over. A short one, hurries onto Liam Livingstone, he looks to pull, it hits the splice and lobs towards mid-wicket for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Just another run! Length and on off, Ali looks to slap but does not time it, it goes to long off for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A good yorker, outside off, inside the tramline. Ali fails to reach it. A dot.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Liam Livingstone comes down the track straightaway. He works it down to long on and gets off the mark.
Who will Eoin Morgan send in now? Liam Livingstone? Sam Billings? Or will he walk in himself? Here is the big and strong Liam Livingstone.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Malan falls 9 short of a half ton and Southee has his revenge! The seam-up ball does the trick. It is short and outside off and Malan looks to pull. But it takes the under-edge and goes into the gloves of Conway who takes it. A good knock comes to an end. The foundation is laid for the batters to come in.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! The 16th over starts with a biggie! Pressure now on Southee and England will look to make this into a big over! Slightly shorter, another slower one. Malan this time waits for it and tonks it over the mid-wicket fence.
