England vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Bangladesh from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
DRINKS!
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Malan eases it to long off for a run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air. Full and on the pads. Roy tucks it towards long on and the batters cross.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Malan flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! And again. Full and down leg. Malan leaves it alone. Umpire calls it as a wide.
9.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower. A bit of turn but down the leg side. Malan leaves it alone. Wide called.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Malan prods and defends it to the leg side.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Roy works it towards long on for a single.
Shakib Al Hasan (2-0-17-0) is back on.
8.6 overs (1 Run) 7 runs coming off this over. England are cruising at the moment. Flatter and short, outside off. Roy hangs back and punches it to cover for a run.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Malan eases it to long off for another single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Roy slashes it through covers for another single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Another single now! Floated, full and on off. Malan pushes it down to long off for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss and on middle. Roy pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off. Roy reverse sweeps it through point. The batters take two before the fielder cuts it out.
8.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangladesh cannot afford to give away extras at this point. Full and going down leg. Roy leaves it alone. Wide called.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Plays with proper timing! A full ball, slanting outside off. Malan lifts it over extra cover and beats the running long off fielder for the second boundary in the over. 50 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Angles a flatter ball, on middle. Roy flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, eased down to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter again, around leg and this is worked away to deep mid-wicket for one more.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle. Malan turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovative! A full ball, on middle. Malan reverse paddles it past short third man for a boundary. Just helps the ball on its way to run down the ground.
Nasum Ahmed comes back into the attack now. He replaces Mustafizur Rahman.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off, pushed to deep cover for a single. 62 runs needed in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked away to the leg side for a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Flatter and on middle. Roy cuts it off the back foot through point for a boundary.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not out of the middle but fetches himself a maximum! A tossed up ball, on middle. Roy skips down but does not reach to the pitch of the bowl. Hits it straight down the ground where Naim from long on leaps but fails to catch it. Maximum.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, on middle. Malan pushes to the left of the bowler who dives but lets it through for another single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
Mahedi Hasan comes into the attack now. He replaces Nasum Ahmed.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! An appeal for LBW but not given! A length ball, angling on the pads. Roy again tries t flick it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away to the fine leg fence. Rahman puts up an appeal but the umpire is not interested. Might be pitching outside leg. At the end of the Powerplay, England are 50/1.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A length ball, on the pads. Roy tickles it fine and the ball runs away past short fine leg to the fence.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Malan taps it to covers and takes a quick single. He is off the mark.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Malan solidly blocks it out.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed through covers for a single.
Review Time! Mahmudullah decides to take it upstairs for caught behind. The on-field decision is not out. The UltraEdge shows there is no spike as the ball passes the bat. The on-field decision stands. Bangladesh lose a review here and have only 1 left in the bank now.
5.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Rahman slants this one on a length, outside off. Roy is in an awkward position as he dances down and tries to tuck it on the leg side but misses it. The keeper collects and puts up an appeal but nothing given. Mahmudullah takes the review and Ultra Edge shows nothing on it. Review lost by Bangladesh and Roy survives.
