England vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
... The Run Chase ...
Right then, 125 needed for England to secure back-to-back wins. On the back of good work, England will fancy to chase it down but Bangladesh are coming with three spinners and it will be interesting to see how they play them. Stay tuned as the chase is about to begin.
Chris Woakes is up for a quick chat. He says that they bowled nicely and wickets in the Powerplay are very crucial in this format. Adds that he feels better the more he bowls in T20 cricket. Tells that hitting the length hard is crucial on such wickets and he is glad that they were able to execute that. Credits Adil Rashid by saying that it was a terrific catch from him and it was an important one of the in-form Shakib Al Hasan.
England completely dominated this innings. It was Moeen Ali who started the proceedings and then Livingstone continued in the middle phase. Woakes chipped in the middle phase while giving away just 12 runs in his 4-over spell and also took the big wicket of Al Hasan. Tymal Mills showed his class and ended the innings with three wickets to his name. In the end, England have outclassed Bangladesh to a below-par score and will be fancy chasing it out.
The decision from Mahmudullah to win the toss and opt to bat has completely backfired on him. Both the openers failed to give a solid start and fell in quick succession. After them, the veterans, Al Hasan and Rahim walked out but the former went back cheaply. A partnership was required badly and Mahmudullah joined Rahim to handle the middle phase. But the partnership did not last long and both went while trying to convert their innings into a big one. Nurul Hasan and Nasum Ahmed did well to add some valuable runs in the fag end of the innings.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Tymal Mills gets his third wicket and he continues to impress in the death overs. Mustafizur Rahman has been sent back on a golden duck. Mills fires in a yorker, on middle and leg. Rahman makes some room and looks to push it to the off side but misses. The ball goes through to rattle the furniture behind. England have been outstanding with the ball yet again. BANGLADESH END THEIR INNINGS AT 124/9.
Review time! Eoin Morgan has opted for review for a caught behind! The UltraEdge confirms that the ball has brushed the glove before hitting Nurul Hasan on his helmet.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Eoin Morgan has learned the mastery of DRS it seems. Two taken and both were on the money. Excellent bowling by Mills in the final over. Back of a length, around middle and off. Hasan looks to hook it away but misses. Mills and Buttler put in a silent appeal and the umpire is not interested. Although, Morgan decides to take the review. The UltraEdge show there is a spike as the ball passes the gloves. Brilliant decision by Morgan to take the review and Hasan has to depart now. Mills gets his second wicket.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on off. Hasan hits it towards long on. The batters take two. Good running.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off. Hasan cuts it to point but straight to the fielder.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off, just inside the tramline. Hasan looks to chase it but misses. The umpire says it is not a wide.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Slower bouncer, outside off. Ahmed leaves it alone. The batters decide to take a single as the keeper fumbles. Wide called by the umpire.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Hasan pushes it to cover and gets a single.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Ahmed is on a roll. Flatter and short, around off. Ahmed stays back and cuts it past point. The ball races away to the fence. Rashid had a wicketless outing today. He also gave away 17 runs in this over.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ahmed is doing it all here for his side. Second maximum of the over and Rashid is not happy. Flatter and outside off. Ahmed comes across and heaves it across the line. The ball clears the long on fence. The fans are back to life in the stadium.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, the ball stays low. Ahmed looks to heave it across the line but misses.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Ahmed looks to chase it and go big again but misses it completely.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Nasum Ahmed is on the attack against Rashid here. Full and on off. Ahmed gets low and slog-sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Hasan comes forward and whips it to mid-wicket for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Ahmed looks to defend it out but misses. Two dots to end the over and a wicket to start with. Brilliant over from Mills.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good-length ball, outside off. Ahmed hangs back and looks to chase it away but misses.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air...SAFE! Full-length ball, on off. Ahmed throws the kitchen sink at it. The ball takes the outside edge and flies towards deep backward point. Chris Woakes comes running in but the ball lands short of him. The batters take two in the end. Not everyone wears a cape like Conway, who took a stunning catch against Pakistan on Tuesday.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Back of the back, length ball, on off. Hasan hangs back and pulls it to deep square leg for a single. This also brings up 100 for Bangladesh, it was not an easy task for the Tigers to reach here.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Ahmed gets off the mark straightaway. Length ball, on top of off. Ahmed hangs back and pushes it to point for a single.
Nasum Ahmed is the new man in.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mahedi Hasan has been sent back on 11. He tries to be innovative this time, but costs him his wicket instead. A slow and full-length ball, on off. Mahedi Hasan comes across the line and looks to scoop it over the short fine leg fielder, but he does not get the height on it. The ball chips straight to the man there. Chris Woakes takes another sitter in this game. Seventh wicket goes down for Bangladesh.
16.6 overs (1 Run) On middle. Mahedi Hasan comes inside the line and flicks it to mid-wicket. They take a single. 8 runs coming off it. Bangladesh need such overs to end their innings on a high. Rashid's figures read (3-018-0) so far. He has found it difficult to get into the wicket's column.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Mahedi Hasan prods and defends it back to the bowler.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Bangladesh. Full and around off. Mahedi Hasan comes down the track and lifts it over extra cover to bag a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Nurul Hasan nudges it to mid-wicket. They take one before Rashid cuts it out.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Mahedi Hasan flicks it to square leg and the batters cross for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Nurul Hasan tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Adil Rashid is back into the attack now. He has been wicketless today with his two overs. Can he take a scalp in this one?
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for Bangladesh! Not where Mahedi Hasan intended but he will take that! Good-length ball, around off, shaping away late. Hasan looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and the ball races away past the keeper for a boundary.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Back of the hand slower ball, into the pitch, around off. Mahedi Hasan blocks it off the back foot.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Nurul Hasan cuts it to backward point. Jason Roy there half-stops it and the batters cross for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around middle, hurrying onto the batter. Mahedi Hasan works it to the leg side and takes off for a run.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Good-length ball, shaping away from off. Mahedi Hasan looks to defend but the ball zips past his outside edge.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Nurul Hasan steers it to third man for a single.
