England vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Bangladesh from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Eoin Morgan, the skipper of England, says that their bowlers have been doing a great job and the fielding has also been great. Adds that their white-ball cricket has come along nicely and they have been brilliant since 2019. Credits Jason Roy by saying that he did a fantastic job for them with the bat and started strong up front.
Mahmudullah, the skipper of Bangladesh, says that he is disappointed with the performance. Tells that they are lacking to capitalize in the Powerplay and at the end as well. Mentions that they want to be a skilled hitter rather than a power hitter team. Tells that they have to reassess and come back stronger in the next game.
Jason Roy wins the Man of the Match award for his half-century which helped his side to get over the line with ease. Roy is in for a chat. He says that the credit goes to the bowlers as they are doing well for us. Adds that start of his career was more of a sporadic but now he gets more consecutive games. Adds that a good start is a key but these pitches are hard to bat on but the key was to keep the wickets in hand.
... PRESENTATION TIME ...
Earlier in the first innings. Mahmudullah's decision to bat first, did not go as per the plan. England bowlers ran riot and kept down Bangladesh to a below-par score of 124/9. Later, then batters came out and motored along pretty well to take away the game from the Bangla Tigers.
Bangladesh bowlers were not on the money. Unlike the England bowlers, Bangladesh pacers found it very hard to keep things tight with the ball. They kept struggling with their lines and lengths. No bowler stood out, as such. Nasum Ahmed and Shoriful Islam were the only ones to find success with the ball. They will be disappointed with their performance. Bangladesh now see themselves in the must-win category, after two consecutive defeats in this campaign.
There is joy in the English dressing room, thanks to Roy! The opening pair, got off to a great start. His runs kept flowing in this innings. Although, Buttler slipped out inside the Powerplay. Malan came in and batted sensibly alongside Roy. They stitched a crucial partnership to take their side close to the finish line. But Roy gave away his wicket at 61. In the end, Bairstow and Malan did the finishing touches to get their side over the line.
England have won their second game of the tournament and are placed comfortably at the top of the table in their group. They are yet to be challenged in this competition. Both the times, their bowlers set the platform and the batters then came in to complete the task. Bangladesh, on the other hand, could not put up a good fight and the Lions have silenced the Tiger's for the first time in T20 World Cup.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There it is! Jonny Bairstow finishes things off with a boundary! Islam bangs it into the deck, around off. Bairstow hangs back and pulls it in front of square to seal the game! England WIN THE MATCH BY 8 WICKETS!
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Jonny Bairstow flicks it to mid-wicket and collects a run. 3 runs needed off 36 balls!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Dawid Malan taps it to backward point. The fielder there fumbles and the batters take one.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Short of a length, outside off. Dawid Malan hangs back and powers it over cover for a boundary. England are only one hit away now!
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Jonny Bairstow tucks it to the leg side and takes an easy single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, strayed on the pads. Dawid Malan tickles it to fine leg for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Dawid Malan taps it to backward point.
Mushfiqur Rahim is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Jonny Bairstow is off the mark! Length ball, outside off. Bairstow prods and drives it to cover. The fielder there fumbles and concedes a couple of runs. Just 11 runs needed now from 42 balls!
Jonny Bairstow is the new man in. 13 needed in 43 balls.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Too little too late for Bangladesh but they will take this one! Islam bangs it into the deck, around off. Roy plays the late cut and looks to go over third man. The ball goes off the splice of the blade and goes towards Nasum Ahmed who runs forward and takes a good catch.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Dawid Malan steers it to third man and collects one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Jason Roy pushes it to cover and takes off for a run.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cheeky from Jason Roy! He looks in total control out there! A slower ball, into the pitch, around middle. Roy shuffles across and scoops it over the keeper's head for a maximum!
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on leg. Jason Roy misses the flick and gets hit high on his pad.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball, on middle. Dawid Malan gets low and miscues his slog-sweep to wide of long on for a run.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Jason Roy tucks it to the leg side for one.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHACKED! What a way to bring up the fifty-run mark! Tossed up, in the slot, on off. Jason Roy smacks it over the bowler's head for a maximum!
11.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, coming in with the angle from middle. Jason Roy misses his nudge and gets hit on the pad.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off. Dawid Malan prods and eases it to long off to collect a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Jason Roy drills it to long off for a single.
Nasum Ahmed is back on.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row to end the over. Full and on off. Malan pushes it towards extra cover.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Touch short and outside off. Malan cuts it to the left of point. The fielder there moves thats side to make a great stop.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball, on off. Malan defends it to point.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! Touch short and on middle. Roy pulls it to deep square leg for a run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Malan hangs back and punches it through point for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on the bodyline. Roy swivel and pulls it towards fine leg. The batters take a single, as there is a man in the deep.
