England vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Bangladesh from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Around off, pushed down to long off for a single.
Who will walk out now? Dawid Malan comes to the middle now at number three.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! There is the wicket Bangladesh were looking for! Ahmed angles a flatter ball, on a length and on off, Jos Buttler rocks on his back foot and looks to go over extra cover but does not execute it well. Skies it up and hits it wide of long off where Mohammad Naim runs to his left and takes a good running catch.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle. Buttler punches it to covers.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Slants this one on middle, Jos Buttler rocks back and punches it back to the bowler.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Angles a full ball, on middle. Defended out.
Nasum Ahmed comes into the attack now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Good-length ball, down leg. Jos Buttler tickles it to fine leg for a single. 9 runs off the over!
3.5 overs (1 Run) Good fielding from Bangladesh's skipper! Length ball, outside off. Jason Roy pushes it back past the bowler. Mahmudullah runs to his right from mid off and keeps it to one.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg. Jos Buttler clips it behind square on the leg side for one.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Length ball, on middle. Jos Buttler stays back and whips it over the mid on fielder. The ball races away for a boundary.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off. Jason Roy turns it to the right of the mid-wicket fielder and takes a run.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Islam spills this one way down leg. Jason Roy looks to pull but he misses. Wided!
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Jason Roy comes down the track and turns it to mid-wicket.
Shoriful Islam comes into the attack now. He replaces Mustafizur Rahman.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Just a tad short, on middle. Jos Buttler hangs back and turns it to deep mid-wicket to collect a couple of runs.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Jos Buttler rocks back to cut but finds the backward point fielder.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! What a clean strike! Tossed up, on middle. Jos Buttler shimmies down and tonks it back over the bowler's head for a biggie!
2.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Jason Roy drills it to long off for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Jason Roy cuts hard but straight to the cover fielder.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Jos Buttler tucks it to the leg side for one.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! STREAKY! Full ball, outside off. Jason Roy reaches out and looks to drive away from his body. It takes the inside edge and the ball goes into the fine leg fence.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Length ball, on off. Roy comes forward and drives it back past the bowler to collect a boundary.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Rahman spills this one down leg. Jason Roy misses the flick and the umpire signals wide!
1.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Length ball, strayed on the pads. Buttler misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away to the leg side for a leg bye.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Jos Buttler looks to drive on the up but it takes the inner half of the blade towards mid on.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Jos Buttler drives it to mid off.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A huge appeal for LBW but turned down! Good-length ball, angling in from middle. Jason Roy misses his nudge and gets hit on the pads. The batters sneak in a leg bye as the fielder has a shy at the bower's end but misses. That pitched outside leg and hence the umpire did not seem interested.
Mustafizur Rahman to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A tad quicker, around off. Jos Buttler hangs back and punches it to cover. 7 runs off the first over!
0.5 over (1 Run) This is fuller in length, outside off. Jason Roy prods and works it to long off for a run.
0.4 over (1 Run) Flatter ball, darted on the pads. Jos Buttler tucks it to the leg side and rotates the strike.
0.3 over (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Jos Buttler punches it to cover.
0.2 over (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Jason Roy eases it to long off for a run.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Jason Roy and England are up and running! Tossed up, outside off. Roy waits for it and cuts it past point for a boundary.
