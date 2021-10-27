England vs Bangladesh: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Bangladesh from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Moeen Ali is up for a chat. He says a lot of confidence comes in after a good performance. Also, the win coming against the defending champions makes it even better. Mentions, he would love to play his new role in the future as well. Playing with Chennai in the Indian T20 League has given him more confidence and would contribute the same for the country. Mentions, Bangladesh are a tough side, they have several spinners who can make it difficult in the middle.
Eoin Morgan, the skipper of England, says that the wicket looks good and it is a new game, a different challenge and they need to adopt. Informs that there are no changes. Says that they have experience and will try and achieve the win.
Mahmudullah, the skipper of Bangladesh, says they will bat first. Adds that the wicket looks really good. Informs that they have made one change to their team. Tells that they are looking to restrict England by bowling well.
England (Unchanged playing XI) - Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam (In for Mohammad Saifuddin), Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
TOSS – Both the skippers, Eoin Morgan and Mahmudullah, stride out to the middle for an all-important toss. Morgan flips the coin in the air. Mahmudullah calls for “Heads” and it lands “Heads”. Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Michael Atherton says that the dimensions of the ground are interesting as the straight boundaries are very long. Says, batters will look to sweep more against spinners. Dale Steyn adds that there is some grass but it will not make much difference. Says, it is a good wicket and the average score will be around 140.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, came back well in the qualifiers after losing against Scotland in the opening game but they lost their winning momentum in the first match of the Super 12 stage where Sri Lanka handed them a defeat. The Bangla Tigers did come out with intent having put into bat against Sri Lanka but their bowlers failed to defend a good score. Coming into this clash against England, Bangladeshi's have suffered a huge blow as their pacer, Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an injury but they also have an able replacement in Rubel Hossain. The likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah have been performing really well for Bangladesh but it is important that they carry on with this form especially if they are to win against a strong English side. They will hope that their opening batter Mohammad Naim would get them off to another good start and put the opposition under pressure. The Bangla Tigers have their task cut out as they cannot afford to lose anymore games and get back to winning ways. Can they repeat the heroics of the 2015 Cricket World Cup and stun the England team yet again? We shall find that soon. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
England, regarded as favorites to win this competition, have started well by winning their first game against West Indies and their confidence coming into this game would be sky high. They have got all bases covered in terms of balance of the side and it was clearly visible in the first game. Their only concern, if at all any, could be the batting form of their skipper but all is well until other batters are stepping up. The English bowlers are in red-hot form and they have a lot of variety in their attack with the likes of experienced Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan and some quality spinners in Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid. Eoin Morgan and his men would be looking to make it two wins a row but a tough Bangla challenge awaits them.
Hello folks! A very warm welcome to game number 20 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 where England will lock horns with Bangladesh. England are coming into this game with a thumping victory against West Indies in their opening game while Bangladesh are coming in with a defeat in their first game. The T20 World Cup is at a stage where no team can afford to lose a game as the matches are coming thick and fast.
....MATCH DAY....
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, Bangladesh are 0/0. The live updates of England vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, England vs Bangladesh, England vs Bangladesh live score, England vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.