England vs Australia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Drinks break. At the halfway mark, England have the game in their firm control. But they would want to keep it like this and restrict Aussies to a low score. For Australia, this pair holds the key and both would want to bat till the end of the innings.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! A loopy ball, outside off. Wade skips down and knocks it to deep cover for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, nudged to the leg side for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter again, on a length, on middle. Finch tucks it to the right of the bowler and Livingstone cuts it off.
9.3 overs (1 Run) A flatter ball, angling on middle. Wade punches off the back foot to sweeper cover for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly short, on middle, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on middle. Finch solidly blocks it out.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Finch works it to deep covers and retains the strike. A much-needed partnership building for the Aussies.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Appeal for LBW but not given! A full ball, angling down, on the pads. Finch looks to slog sweep it but misses and gets hit on the pads. Might be pitching outside leg.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Googly now, full and on off. Wade reads it and pushes it to deep cover for a single.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and on off. Wade slaps it to deep cover and collects a brace.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Wade reverse-sweeps it but finds backward point.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Catch it is the call but falls short of wide long off. A full ball, outside off. Finch lifts it towards wide long off for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Wade comes down the track so Liam Livingstone darts it on the pads. It is pushed to the left of the bowler but the big Liam Livingstone dives there and stops it. Just 5 from the over then.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Finch works it past square leg for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around off. Finch punches it but the man at short cover dives and stops it.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off. Finch slaps it wide of sweeper cover. The batters sprint back for the second.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Wade pushes it to long on for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Finch cuts it past point for one.
Spin from both ends now. Liam Livingstone is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off. Wade blocks it out.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for the Aussies! Flatter ball, outside off. Wade rocks back to cut but gets the outside edge. The man at first slip dives but cannot stop it. The man at short third man has no chance too and the ball reaches the fence.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Finch drives it past covers for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Wade drives it to the right of long off. Roy cuts it off and keeps it to one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Blocked out.
Matthew Wade walks out to the middle.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Name a better duo than Adil Rashid and his googly! It can get Kohli out. It can get Russell out and it gets Stoinis out here! This is a touch shorter and lands outside off. It turns back in sharply and Marcus Stoinis looks to cut. He gets pinged on the pads and the umpire takes no time in raising his finger. That looked dead straight and is not reviewed by Marcus Stoinis.
Adil Rashid is back into the attack. Went for 6 runs in his first over.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the Powerplay and the Englishmen are right on top of this game. Length ball, on off. Finch takes a step down the track and works it to mid on. Australia are reeling at 21 for 3.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller, around off. Finch drives it nicely but straight towards mid on. Dot again.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Right on the good length, outside off. Finch presses forward and drives it nicely to mid off.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around off. Finch looks to flick it but gets the leading edge to covers.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Stoinis looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to square leg and a leg bye is taken.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Woakes slips this down the leg side. Stoinis misses the flick and it is called a wide.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off. The big Marcus Stoinis blocks it out.
