England vs Australia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off. Pulled to deep mid-wicket and they get back for the second.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Length ball, on off. Starc smacks it to the long off fence.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the spell. Full ball, on off. Zampa digs it to point. What a spell by Jordan. He ends with figures of 4-0-17-3!
18.5 overs (0 Run) A wide yorker now. Zampa backs away to drive but gets no bat on it.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on the pads. Starc pulls it to deep square leg for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Zampa carves it past point for one. No hat-trick for Jordan.
Adam Zampa walks out to face the hat-trick ball.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Six, six and out for Pat Cummins! A yorker, on off. Cummins looks to block but gets the inside edge. The ball goes onto hit the stumps and Australia lose their 8th wicket. Chris Jordan is on a hat-trick now!
Mitchell Starc walks out to bat.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! What a catch by Jonny Bairstow! Full ball, outside off. Finch clears his front leg and looks to go over long off. He does not middle it though. Jonny Bairstow runs in, dives and takes a really good low catch.
Chris Jordan (3-0-15-1) to bowl out.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, this is even bigger! Cummins is turning up the heat now! Length ball, on off. He heaves it deep over the square leg fence.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smacked all the way! On a length, on off. Cummins sends the ball sailing over the long off fence. 100 up for the Aussies.
Pat Cummins is the new batsman in.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A really good catch and a handy knock by Agar comes to an end! Short ball, on off. He pulls it hard but the man at deep mid-wicket gets to his left and takes a very good catch. A good catch by Liam Livingstone and Ashton Agar is disappointed as he walks back to the hut.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Finch looks to heave it but gets the inside edge back on the pads. The ball drops dead on the pitch and they take one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Agar pushes it to point for one.
Tymal Mills (2-0-18-0) is back into the attack.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Finch heaves it to long on for one.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! NOT OUT! Full ball, on leg. Agar gets hit on the pads and the ball rolls to the fine leg fence. But Morgan reviews this one. No bat on it but it was pitching outside leg.
England have taken a review for an LBW. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that the ball is pitching outside leg. England lose their review.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Pushed to the leg side for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A full one, on the pads. Flicked to long on for one.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! This is good hitting by Agar! Again, in the slot and Agar whips deep over the wide long on fence.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Slower again, on a length, on off. Agar hits it towards deep square leg. Moeen Ali settles under it but crosses the ropes while taking the catch. The ball pops out of his hands and goes over the ropes.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, down the leg side. Agar misses the swipe. Wide called.
Chris Woakes (3-0-7-2) comes back on.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Finch pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on off. Finch jams it out to point and retains the strike. 18 runs coming from the last two overs.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aaron Finch holds the key for Australia at the moment. This was shortish, outside off. Aaron Finch stays deep in the crease and throws the kitchen sink at it. He slashes it towards deep backward point for a boundary.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Ashton Agar moves on the leg side and slaps it towards covers. Eoin Morgan dives to his right and makes a half stop. Keeps it to a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Finch steers it to deep point for another single. England won't mind these singles at all!
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. Agar pulls it towards long on. Didn't get it from the middle of the bat. Only a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Agar defends it on the off side.
