4.6 overs (2 Runs) Drifting on the pads, on a length. Finch clips it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Just short of a length, on the fourth stump. Finch pushes it to covers.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Again, on a length, just outside off. Finch is solid in his defence.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Finch plays it with his bat and pads together. That brings out an appeal by Jordan for LBW but the umpire is unmoved.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on the pads. Finch flicks it away past mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
4.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Umpire's call it is! On a length, lands on off and comes back in. Finch looks to block but gets hit on the pads. The appeal is made but the umpire is not convinced. But Morgan is not convinced with the umpire's decision and takes the review. No bat on that one and umpire's call on wickets hitting saves Finch.
Review time! Now England take a review for LBW. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows umpire's call on wickets hitting and the on-field decision stays. England retain their review.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length outside off, shaping away from the batter, at 138 kph. Marcus Stoinis leaves it alone. Sensational stuff from Chris Woakes! A wicket and four runs from the over.
Marcus Stoinis walks out now.
Review time! Glenn Maxwell refers it upstairs after been given LBW. UltraEdge shows no bat. Ball Tracker shows three reds and the on-field decision stays. Australia lose their review.
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Chris Woakes you beauty! Cannot keep him out of the game, can you? Good-length ball, slanting on middle and leg. Glenn Maxwell looks to slog but misses. He gets thudded on the front pad. Chris Woakes appeals for an LBW and the umpire raises his finger without any hesitation. Glenn Maxwell opts for a review. after discussing with Aaron Finch. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows three reds. Glenn Maxwell has to walk back to the pavilion. England right on top!
3.4 overs (2 Runs) On a length on off, Maxwell turns it through mid-wicket. He pushes hard for the second run and gets it comfortably.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on middle, at 141 clicks. Glenn Maxwell nudges it to mid on.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Glenn Maxwell on his toes pushes it to mid on.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length, on off, at 137 kph. Glenn Maxwell clips it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Glenn Maxwell works it to deep square leg for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Maxwell blocks it out.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Finch looks to block but gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away and they cross over. It is given as runs, so maybe there was some bat on it.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Maxwell flicks it away. Gets off the mark with a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Nice swing there. Fuller ball, lands on off and shapes away. Maxwell looks to drive it down the ground but gets no bat on it.
Glenn Maxwell is the new man in.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chris Jordan bags a wicket off his first ball! Short of a length, outside off. Steven Smith shuffles across and looks to pull it away. He gets it from the toe end of the bat though. The ball goes towards mid on. Chris Woakes backpedals, leaps and takes it with his right hand. He tumbles over as well but holds onto the catch. A super catch to end Steven Smith's innings. Australia have been put under the pump early!
Chris Jordan is into the attack.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on middle and leg. Steven Smith opens his account by working it to backward square for one. Brilliant over from Chris Woakes. A wicket and 2 runs from it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Half-hearted appeal for lbw, not given! Length delivery, angling in, on leg. Steven Smith shuffles across and looks to flick but misses. Gets hit on the pads and the ball goes on the leg side. The review is not taken. Maybe, it was heading down the leg side.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off with a hint of late away movement. Steven Smith shoulders arms to this one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Steven Smith shuffles across and looks to defend. He misses and the ball zips past his outside edge.
Steven Smith walks out at number 3.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Chris Woakes draws first blood and it's the big fish, David Warner. Brilliant start for England. Woakes bowls it on a good length, on off. David Warner prods and looks to guide it towards the off side. The ball goes off the outside edge and carries through to the keeper. Jos Buttler behind the stumps makes no mistake. The corridor of uncertainty that Chris Woakes loves so much does the trick again. David Warner is livid with himself and has to walk back to the pavilion for a timid score.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on off, at 121 kph. Aaron Finch tucks it to mid on for a single.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Chris Woakes.
0.6 over (1 Run) A single to end the over! Rashid tosses it up, on middle. Finch tucks it to mid-wicket. 6 runs from the first over. A decent start for Australia.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary off the innings! Flighted delivery, full and on leg. Aaron Finch clears his front leg and lifts it over mid off. The ball races away to the boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Aaron Finch makes room for himself by moving to the leg side. Rashid bowls it flatter on leg. Finch cuts it off the back foot straight towards the cover-point fielder.
0.3 over (0 Run) Tosses it up, outside off. Aaron Finch charges down the track and then offers his pads to it.
0.2 over (0 Run) Floats it up, on off. Aaron Finch puts a stride forward and blocks it out.
0.1 over (1 Run) Rashid starts with a tossed-up delivery, on middle. David Warner covers his stumps and pushes it back to the bowler. The ball goes through Adil Rashid's hands to mid on. A single taken. Australia and David Warner are underway.
We are done with the pre-match formalities. Eoin Morgan leads his team out on the field. Aaron Finch and David Warner walk out to bat for Australia. It will be Adil Rashid to start with the ball. Before the game starts, both the teams take the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Here we go...
We are set for the clash! But first, both the teams walk out for the national anthems. First, the anthem of Great Britain will be played followed by Australia's.
David Warner is down for a chat. He says that it was great to spend some time in the middle against Sri Lanka and to get a good start at the top. Adds that England are a top team and they are looking forward to the clash. Mentions that leading to the World Cup, they were not considered the favorites as they haven't had a great time in the competition historically.
Aaron Finch, the skipper of Australia, says that they would have bowled first as well. Mentions that the trend here is to bat second but they will try to put up a good score as the pitch looks good. Informs that there is one change as Ashton Agar comes in for Mitchell Marsh. Tells that David Warner is and has been a great player for 10 years.
Eoin Morgan, the England skipper, says that there is a bit of grass on the wicket so it will be a good wicket to bat on. Adds that dew might come in so they will chase. Informs that Mark Wood is still not 100% and they have no changes in the side. Says that only time will tell if Moeen Ali will bowl in the Powerplay.
Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar (In for Mitchell Marsh), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
England (Unchanged playing XI) - Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.
TOSS - Time for the coin toss. Both the skippers are out in the middle. Up goes the coin and lands in favor of England. They will bowl first!
If England are the most complete side of the tournament, Australia are not far behind. They had to stretch the game deep to get their win against the Proteas but they convincingly defeated Sri Lanka. The pressure from the middle order too will be alleviated as David Warner regained his mojo at the right time, playing a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka while Aaron Finch too seems to be getting into his groove. Neither team will get knocked out if they were to lose but the prospect of topping the points table is too enticing to ignore. The Aussies will look to bring their 'A' game to hand a defeat to England. Considering the weight this rivalry has enjoyed over the years, a nutcracker of a game is on the cards. Stay tuned for further updates.
England have had a splendid run in this high-profile tournament so far. They won 2 straight matches against West Indies and Bangladesh respectively. Their bowlers have picked up 19 wickets in total which shows their effort with the ball. Batting wise, they have not been chasing down a big total yet because, in both the games they played, they bowled first. Jason Roy though showed his class in the match against Bangladesh. If at all, they bat first in this match, it is the perfect opportunity for their batters to display a performance to remember. The form of Malan, Morgan and Livingstone might be a concern but what each brings to the fore, England will not worry about it too much.
Hello and a warm welcome to Match number 26 of the T20 World Cup. Things are heating up in the tournament and in this encounter two of the world cricket's biggest powerhouses, England and Australia will go against each other. Which side will get their third win on the trot and top the table? We shall find out soon.
... MATCH DAY ...
