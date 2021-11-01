Group 1 table-toppers England will square off against Sri Lanka in their fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. England are unbeaten till now in the tournament while Sri Lanka have lost two of their three Super 12 matches. England chased down a total of 126 runs with 50 balls to spare in their last game vs Australia where Jos Buttler played a quickfire knock of 71 runs. On the other hand, the 2014 champions Sri Lanka, go into the match on the back of a narrow loss to South Africa where pacer Lahiru Kumara failed to defend 16 runs in the final over.

Where will the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Monday, November 1.

What time will the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)