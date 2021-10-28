Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs Sri Lanka from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and on middle, Warner stands tall and hammers it through mid-wicket. No stoppint that. Second boundary in the over and the move to get the pacer back on was probably not the right one. Kumara has gone for 33 in his 2. 60 needed in 60.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Another one on off, Smith strokes it through covers this time and gets to the other end.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On off, this is stroked through covers again. Two more taken as there is a fumble in the deep.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a lovely shot! The placement, the timing, beautiful! A slower full toss, it was dipping. It seemed like Smith was done in by the lack of pace but he keeps his balance and then just times it between mid off and covers.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Tap and run! On off, Warner plays it towards point for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Smith works it through square leg for one. Not sure how he hit that towards the leg side.
Lahiru Kumara (1-0-20-0) comes back to bowl.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end and Wanindu Hasaranga has another over in which a wicket is taken. On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one. He is off the mark.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Gives it nice air and bowls it on off, it is played back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Warner works it through mid-wicket for one.
Steven Smith walks out to bat.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! There indeed is a wicket! Wanindu Hasaranga picks up his second and Maxwell's stay at the crease is a short one. Is there a sniff for Lanka here? They will believe so. Runs needed still above balls to be bowled. 75 needed in 69. The googly again, on middle, Maxwell looks to heave it over the mid-wicket fence. It is the longer part of the ground and he also does not time it that well. Avishka Fernando there takes a good catch close to the ropes.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Maxwell pushes it to mid off.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Enough of sighters says Maxwell! He goes to the reverse sweep which he loves playing. He is helped as Hasaranga bowls it on off, Maxwell hits it over short third man to begin the over with a boundary. The last over of Hasaranga also started with a boundary so is there a wicket in this one too?
7.6 overs (1 Run) Maxwell is off the mark! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Maxwell hangs back and blocks.
7.4 overs (1 Run) This lands on off, turns away. Warner guides it through point. Takes the first one quickly but has to settle for a single.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot that is! Not a lot wrong with that delivery, it is flatter and on off, Warner stays low and drags it through mid-wicket. Boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! That is rare! On off, this is pushed to covers.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Warner works it to short fine leg, thinks of a run but is sent back.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Almost another one! Shorter and outside off, Maxwell looks to push it through the off side, it is yet another googly, he gets an inside edge onto the leg side. End of a successful over by Wanindu Hasaranga.
Glenn Maxwell is the new man in.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPS IT ON! Wanindu Hasaranga strikes! Not sure why he was not got on earlier! This is shorter and outside off, it is the googly, Finch looks to cut but this one turns back in, hits the inner half and then onto the stumps. A wicket too little too late for Lanka? We do feel so.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Finch guides it to short third man. He wants a run but is sent back.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! On middle, this is flicked through mid-wicket.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Two! Lovely placement! On middle, this is worked between deep mid-wicket and long on. Two taken.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There is just no stopping these two! Welcome back into the attack, Wanindu Hasaranga! This is short and on middle, it is pulled hard through square leg. Boundary.
Wanindu Hasaranga comes to bowl now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal but turned down! Flatter and on the pads, Finch looks to flick but misses. It hits him on the pads. Going down leg. End of the first 6 and it is bossed up by the Aussies. They are 63 for 0. 92 needed in 84.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is slapped down to long off for one.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! This time he does not miss out but this is through the leg side. He rocks back and hammers it through mid-wicket. This one races away to the fence.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Warner misses out! It is short and outside off, this is slapped but to covers.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and down the leg side, Finch now looks to pull, it hits the glove and rolls towards the short fine leg fielder for one more.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Warner looks to sweep but it hits the glove and goes towards short fine leg for one.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 155, are 96/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between Australia and Sri Lanka. Everything related to Australia and Sri Lanka match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs Sri Lanka live score. Do check for Australia vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.