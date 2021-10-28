Australia vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs Sri Lanka from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker now, on middle. Perera squeezes it out to square leg for a single. 11 coming of the over.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! A full ball, width on offer, outside off. Perera carves it through point and the ball races away to the fence.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He really hit that with some venom! A full ball, outside off. Perera slashes it through covers and wide of long off for a boundary. Welcome boundary.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Asalanka steps across and slaps it to extra cover for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Bangs a short one now, with good pace and on off. Charith Asalanka tries to pull but misses.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Very full, on middle. Perera pushes it to mid off for a single. 50-stand between these two batters.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Just four singles of the over then. Good start from Zampa! A full ball, on middle. Perera flicks it to long on for one run.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Full and on middle. Asalanka lunges and tucks it to the mid-wicket region and takes a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, on middle. Perera prods and flicks it to square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle. Kusal Perera reverse sweeps it but straight to short third man.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Appeal for LBW but not given! That one spun sharply! A tossed up ball, full on middle, it lands and spins away sharply. Perera looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on off. Asalanka pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Adam Zampa comes into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled to end the over! Stoinis looks for the yorker and serves one around off. Perera jams it out back to the bowler.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on middle. Asalanka pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Nicely driven but just for two! A full ball, outside off. Asalanka drives it to the left of deep cover for just two runs as the fielder cuts it off.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Slower again, on a length, outside off. Perera pushes it to deep cover for a single.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Two taken! This was a slower ball, on a length, outside off. Perera lifts it to wide long off for a brace.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A full ball, slanting outside off. Asalanka smashes it to deep cover who collects it on a bounce. One.
Marcus Stoinis comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the Powerplay and it is a good one for Lanka! A slower one on middle, this is worked to square leg for one. Sri Lanka are 53 for 1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Perera works it through square leg for one.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top edge and a boundary! Luck favoring Lanka at the moment and 50 up for them! Shorter and on off, Perera looks to pull but this flies off the top edge, towards third man who was just got in. Boundary. Lanka won't mind how they come as long as they do.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! Fuller, another slower one. Charith Asalanka swings hard, this goes more off the inner half towards mid on. The fielder there dives to his left and makes a good stop. Just the one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Slashes but misses! Shorter and angling away. Stays low. Asalanka throws his bat at it but misses.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A nicely bowled slower one on off, Charith Asalanka plays it onto the ground.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 9.1 overs, Sri Lanka are 76/1. The live updates of Australia vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs Sri Lanka, Australia vs Sri Lanka live score, Australia vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.