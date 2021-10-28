Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs Sri Lanka from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Australia should fancy themselves to chase this down. If they play the spinners well, they should well be on course to a comfortable win. Sri Lanka on the other hand, know it is their spinners who will have to play the key role. There is a little turn in the wicket but will it ease up, will the dew come in play? We will find out shortly.
Mitchell Starc is up for a chat, he says that he had some stripe on his leg but he is happy to get some overs. Says that they have done well to restrict Sr Lanka and will hope to chase it out.
Most of the bowlers did a decent job for the Aussies. Zampa, Starc and Hazlewood were right on the money. Cummins came back well towards the end but it was the 5th bowler that went for a lot of runs. The combination of Maxwell and Stoinis went for over 50 in the 4 overs they bowled. Still though they will be pretty pleased with where they are in the game.
After being inserted, the Lankans lost a wicket early but Asalanka and Perera with a 50-run stand not only steadied the ship but also laid the foundation for a good total. However, once Asalanka fell, there was a small procession and Lanka found themselves in trouble at 94 for 5. A good partnership though between Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka has taken their side to a decent total.
So 154 is what Lanka have got to! Really not sure if they will be pleased with that score, especially after the start they got. It is still a fighting total though but one has to believe, the Aussies will be the happier side heading into the break.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Top delivery to end the innings! Hazlewood hurls a yorker as Bhanuka Rajapaksa makes room on the off side. Rajapaksa digs it out to cover. A single taken! Sri Lanka finish with 154/6.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Another full ball, well outside off. Chamika Karunaratne reaches out and drives it to deep cover for a run.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full ball, in the slot, around leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa misses his flick and gets hit low on his pad. The ball rolls away to the leg side for a leg bye!
19.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! A wayward delivery from Josh Hazlewood! He bowls it short, but way down leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa misses his slog. Wide called by the umpire.
Josh Hazlewood strides to deliver but Bhanuka Rajapaksa backs away as there is some issue with the sight screen.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Chamika Karunaratne reaches out and drags it to long off for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Yorker-length ball, down leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa misses his flick. The ball rolls away to the leg side after brushing his pads. A leg bye!
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a lovely shot! Full ball, around leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa makes room on the off side and carves it through covers. Pat Cummins at sweeper cover runs to his left and puts in a dive to stop the ball but the ball wins as it ricochets off his hand.
Josh Hazlewood to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Full toss, outside off. Chamika Karunaratne slices it to wide of deep cover and scampers back for the second run. 9 runs from the penultimate over!
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Chamika Karunaratne squeezes it out to extra cover.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A low full toss, angling in from middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa misses his flick yet again and gets hit on the pad. The ball rolls away to the leg side and the batters sneak in a leg bye.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker-length ball, outside off. Chamika Karunaratne pushes it to mid off and takes off for a run.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to get off the mark! Full ball, outside off. Chamika Karunaratne reaches out and lofts it over mid off to collect a boundary.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A low full toss, darted on the pads. Bhanuka Rajapaksa misses the flick and gets hit low on the pads. The ball rolls away for a leg bye!
Mitchell Starc to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! A short ball, on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa tries to pull but it takes the gloves and rolls towards short fine leg for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa swings and misses.
Chamika Karunaratne walks out.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Australia continue to chip away and Sri Lanka now lose their skipper, Dasun Shanaka! Another slower ball, into the pitch, outside off. Dasun Shanaka looks to heave it away but he only manages a top edge. The ball goes high into the night sky behind the sticks. Matthew Wade settles under it and takes a good catch.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Full ball, outside off. Dasun Shanaka stays back, clears his front leg and pierces the gap between extra cover and mid off to collect a boundary.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Top delivery! A yorker, around off. Dasun Shanaka jams it out towards backward point.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, into the pitch, down leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Cummins bowls it slower but spills this one down leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa skips down and misses his nudge. Wided!
16.6 overs (1 Run) Slower, full and way outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa hits it to deep cover for a single. Brilliant over for Sri Lanka, 17 coming of it.
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Marcus Stoinis has to reload again! A short ball, banged on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa watches it sail over.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, way outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa throws the kitchen sink at it but fails to connect.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! Just the over Sri Lanka needed! A full ball, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa hammers it over long off for a biggie.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sri Lanka are clearly targeting the Aussies fifth bowler! A short of a length, on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa pulls it to mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Improvisation from Bhanuka Rajapaksa! A low full toss, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa slips as he tries to sweep but does well to connect it and clear square leg for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Marcus Stoinis (2-0-18-0) is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, on off. Dasun Shanaka pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries the short ball again, on middle. It is way over Dasun Shanaka and the umpire calls it a wide.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, Short in length and on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa waits and then guides it to third man for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball, on middle, 143 clicks. Bhanuka Rajapaksa tries to ramp it away but misses it.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Dasun Shanaka works it on the off side for a single.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air and safe again! A full ball, outside off. Dasun Shanaka looks to clear the long off rope but hits it off the bottom of his bat and to the vacant long off region for a brace.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
Match Reports
- Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Sri Lanka are 154/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between Australia and Sri Lanka. Everything related to Australia and Sri Lanka match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs Sri Lanka live score. Do check for Australia vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.