Australia vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs Sri Lanka from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Angles it on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off, tapped to point.
14.4 overs (1 Run) In the air and safe! A short ball, on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to pull but mistimes it and hits it towards short fine leg for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Welcome boundary and also 100 up for Sri Lanka! A full ball, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa smashes it to covers for a boundary.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) On the pads. Bhanuka Rajapaksa flicks it uppishly and wide of deep square leg for a couple.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa nudges it to mid-wicket.
Josh Hazlewood is back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A googly, fuller in length, around off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa drives it to long off for a run. That ends a very fine spell from Adam Zampa! He finishes with figures of (4-0-12-2).
13.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, darted on the pads. Dasun Shanaka flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Make that four in a row! Swing and a miss! Tossed up, outside off. Dasun Shanaka looks to sweep but he misses.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Another flatter ball, on middle and leg. Dasun Shanaka tucks it to mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Dasun Shanaka stays back and punches it back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Dasun Shanaka hits it straight back to the bowler.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Length ball, on leg. Dasun Shanaka clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, on off. Dasun Shanaka dabs it to cover.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Oh, dear! That could have been the sixth wicket had Mitchell Marsh hit the stumps at the striker's end. Good-length ball, on off. Dasun Shanaka pushes it to cover and takes off for a run. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is not interested and he sends him back. Marsh misses his shy at the striker's end Dasun Shanaka survives!
12.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Dasun Shanaka blocks it out.
The skipper, Dasun Shanaka walks out.
Review time! Wanindu Hasaranga has taken a review for caught behind. Ultra Edge shows a spike as the ball passes the bat. The on-field decision stays and Sri Lanka lose their review.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Sri Lanka lose a review and they are in deep trouble now! Good-length ball, outside off, moving away after landing. Wanindu Hasaranga looks to play another expansive drive but it takes the bottom edge and goes to Matthew Wade behind the sticks who makes no mistake. Hasaranga opts for a review as he thinks he has not hit that! The Ultra Edge confirms that there was bat involved and he walks back.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky way to get off the mark but Wanindu Hasaranga will not mind that! Good-length ball, outside off, shaping away late. Hasaranga looks to drive on the up but it goes off the outside edge between the keeper and the gully fielder for a boundary.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Another googly, around off, turning away late. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to defend but the ball spins past his outside edge. Just 2 runs and wicket from the over!
Wanindu Hasaranga is the new man in.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Adam Zampa strikes yet again and Sri Lanka lose their fourth wicket now! Zampa hurls a loopy ball, fuller in length, on off. Avishka Fernando looks to slog-sweep but he only manages a top edge and the ball lobs up in the air towards extra cover. Steven Smith there settles under it and takes a good catch.
11.4 overs (1 Run) This is flatter, on a length, around off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa stays back and guides it to short third man for a run.
11.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A googly, around off, turning away sharply. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to drive on the up but the ball zips past his outside edge.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Avishka Fernando shimmies down and tucks it to the leg side for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Avishka Fernando skips down and pushes it back to the bowler.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Top over from Mitchell Starc! He serves a pin-point yorker, around off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa digs it out watchfully.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Starc bangs it into the deck, around leg. Avishka Fernando looks to pull but he miscues it to square leg. A single taken.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker-length ball, on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa jams it out to mid on and takes a run. David Warner runs to his right from mid on and keeps it to one.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is in the middle now.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! What a delivery from Mitchell Starc and he has the last laugh! Starc hurls a pacy yorker, around off. Kusal Perera looks to dig it out but he misses. The ball crashes onto his middle stump! Excellent comeback from Starc to get rid of the dangerous Perera!
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Kusal Perera has picked the bones out of that! Starc errs in length and bowls it full, around middle. Perera stays back and sends it sailing way, way over long on for a biggie!
10.1 overs (1 Run) Starc starts with a length ball, around off. Avishka Fernando steers it to third man for a single.
