Australia vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs Sri Lanka from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.6 overs (1 Run) THAT IS A NO BALL SAYS FINCH AND HE GETS IT! The umpire did refer upstairs and eventually has to raise his hand sideways.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is nudged around the corner for one.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Wondering how that has been dropped! That is a dolly of a chance that too for someone who has the gloves on. A short one and on the body, Warner looks to pull but is through the shot. It is a slower one. It takes the glove and lobs to Perera who spills it. Even the umpire almost raised his finger. He too expected that too be taken. Not been Sri Lanka's night with the ball so far.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Top class batting! 10 from the first two balls, now takes no risk and drops it towards cover for one.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield and a boundary. 50 up for Australia and it has come up in quick time! Short and outside off, Finch cuts, it goes through point. The fielder at third man runs to his right but dives over the ball.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a wonderful shot that is. Nonchalant! Just beautiful and the Aussies are in a hurry here. This is fuller and on middle, Finch shows the full face of the bat and lofts it down over the long on fence for a maximum.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! That shot almost took the bowler with it to the fence! Length ball, on off. David Warner stays back and hits it back past the bowler to collect another boundary. 20 runs from the over and Australia are off to a flier!
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! STREAKY! Good-length ball, jagging back in from middle. David Warner looks to heave it across the line but it goes off the toe end and past the keeper for a boundary.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, into the pitch, around leg. Aaron Finch tucks it to the leg side for a run.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TOP SHOT! Kumara bangs it into the deck, outside off. Aaron Finch stands tall, hops in the crease and cuts it over the deep point region for a maximum!
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Full ball, on off. Aaron Finch drills it through mid off for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Kumara starts with a full toss, on middle. David Warner tucks it to mid-wicket and takes a run.
Lahiru Kumara is into the attack.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Finch hits it without much timing to mid on.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length, on off. Warner steers it to third man for a single.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air and safe! A full ball, outside off. Warner stays back and tries to play on the leg side. Ends up slicing it well over the cover fielder and the ball drops safely. Collects a couple of runs.
2.3 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, on a length and on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a quick single. The fielder scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but Finch was well in.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Blocked out.
Change of bat for Aaron Finch! He seems to have damaged the bottom of his bat.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely driven! A full ball, on middle. Aaron Finch drives it nicely and beats the diving mid on fielder for a boundary.
Dushmantha Chameera comes to bowl.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Slight hesitation in the middle but Warner is safe! On middle. Warner turns it with soft hands to mid-wicket and looks for a quick run. Finch yells 'NO' and stays against the single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Looks for two but settles with single! A short ball, on middle. Aaron Finch skips down and tucks it to deep mid-wicket and takes one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) This one slides on the pads, Finch flicks it to square leg.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker now, on middle. Warner nudges it on the leg side for a single.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One bounce and over the ropes! A tossed up ball, full on middle. David Warner gets into the position quickly as he reverse sweeps it well over short third man for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter ball, on middle. Warner blocks it out.
Who will bowl from the other end? Maheesh Theekshana it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Brilliant delivery! That one shapes back in! A length ball, around off, it lands and jags back in. Aaron Finch tries to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge and the ball rolls over the middle pole.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Width and punished! A length ball, way outside off. Aaron Finch has all the time to pick his spot and hits it well wide of sweeper cover and bags another boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Again gets hit on the pads! A full ball, angling on the pads. Aaron Finch looks to flick but gets rapped on the pads.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Finch is underway with a boundary! A length ball, outside off. Finch slaps it through point and the ball races away to the fence.
0.2 over (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but not given! Might be sliding down! A length ball, around middle, nipping further away! Aaron Finch misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
0.1 over (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads, flicked to square leg for a single. Australia and David Warner are off the mark straigtaway.
